menu


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

There is No God: Luscher's Red Hots is Closing

Friday, December 9, 2016 at 6:17 p.m.
By Beth Rankin
Get it while you can — Luscher's Red Hots is closing next week. Excuse us while we go cry in a pile of onion rings.
Get it while you can — Luscher's Red Hots is closing next week. Excuse us while we go cry in a pile of onion rings.
Kathy Tran
A A

We've had our fair share of bad news in the Dallas dining industry of late, but this one really stings: Luscher's Red Hots, purveyors of Chicago-style hot dogs and the best damn burger in DFW, is closing after dinner service on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

“Everyone is invited to come bid Luscher’s adieu with a final Uncle Herky and a beer,” chef/owner Brian Luscher said in a press release. “I am so proud of all we accomplished with Luscher’s. The food and our team are on point and we are truly honored for all of the accolades and attention garnered during our two-year run. We gave it everything we’ve got.”

Related Stories

Luscher will continue "to focus and grow Post Oak Red Hots LLC., which provides the all-natural sausages to area restaurants and retail locations," which means we'll still get a sweet taste of Luscher's in the future, as his sausages have popped up on many menus around town. Luscher will continue to oversee operations at the Grape as well. That doesn't make this news hurt any less.

Just this year, we awarded Luscher's both Best Burger and Best Hot Dog in our annual Best of Dallas awards, and Luscher made headlines after the Dallas shooting when he used Luscher's as a gathering point so local chefs could send meals to Dallas first responders.

This is no small loss, especially for those of us who have treated a trip to Luscher's for an Uncle Herky with the same reverence others have for Sunday mass. Make no mistake, we'll be there this weekend, soaking in all the greasy glory before this place closes for good.

Luscher's Red Hots, 2653 Commerce St.

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin relocated to Texas after completing her photojournalism degree from Ohio's Kent State University in 2008. She has worked in newspapers since age 17. She is a cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish and Gulf oysters out of season, the importance of learning how to raise one's own food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Luscher's Red Hots
More Info
More Info

2653 Commerce St.
Dallas, TX 75226

214-434-1006

www.luschers.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >