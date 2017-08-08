Check Out Some of the Breweries Coming to Dallas Observer BrewFest 2017

menu

Top Knot's Summer Series, Uncommon Ramen, Continues to Raise the Ramen Bar


Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Beth Rankin
Last year's BrewFest was a hit; snag tickets ASAP so you don't miss all the great beer this year.
Kathy Tran
On Saturday, Sept. 9, the Dallas Farmers Market will be swimming in beer — more than 500 beers, actually — when the seventh annual Dallas Observer BrewFest once again takes over the Shed at DFM.

A $35 general admission ticket gets you access to the festival when the gates open at 7 p.m., 12 beer samples (2 ounces each, and additional tasting cards are available if you're still thirsty), entertainment and access to food vendors such as Grub Burger Bar, Olivella’s Neo Pizza, Tacos La Banqueta and Tha Smokin’ Chef barbecue. Between samplings, you can also check out the Charles Smith Wine Garden, Community BeergARTen, FC Dallas Game Zone, Mini of Dallas Biergarten, Modelo Especial Cantina, Tullamore D.E.W. Snug, Whole Foods Market Local Beer Boulevard and more.

A $65 VIP ticket will get you early access to the fest at 6 p.m. and access to the VIP area with full beer options (featuring COOP Ale Works), along with liquor sampling and exclusive catered food by Chiloso Mexican Bistro, Grayson Social and Pollo Campero.

But there's a twist: Those prices increase Friday, Aug. 11, after which tickets are $42 for general admission and $75 for VIP. That means you've got till Friday to snag tickets at the current price, so get with it, beer fans. Have a look at some of the breweries that have signed on for this year's event:

512 Brewing Co
Alltech Lexington Brewing Co
Cedar Creek Brewery
Community Beer Co
COOP Ale Words
Deep Ellum Brewing Co
Four Bullets Brewery
Good Neighbor Brews
Karbach Brewing Co
Independence Brewing Co
Legal Draft Beer Co
Malai Kitchen
The Manhattan Project Beer Co
Martin House Brewing Co
Nobel Rey Brewing Co
Modelo Especial
Oak Highlands Brewery
Peticolas Brewing Co
Pacifico
Pegasus City Brewery
Tallgrass Brewing Co
Sixpoint Brewery
Texas Ale Project
TUPPS Brewery
Uncle Bucks Brewery
Whistle Post Brewing
Wild Acre Brewing Co
... with many more to be announced soon.

For more information — and to grab tickets — check out the BrewFest website.

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season, the importance of producing food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."

