Check Out Some of the Breweries Coming to Dallas Observer BrewFest 2017

EXPAND Last year's BrewFest was a hit; snag tickets ASAP so you don't miss all the great beer this year. Kathy Tran

On Saturday, Sept. 9, the Dallas Farmers Market will be swimming in beer — more than 500 beers, actually — when the seventh annual Dallas Observer BrewFest once again takes over the Shed at DFM.

A $35 general admission ticket gets you access to the festival when the gates open at 7 p.m., 12 beer samples (2 ounces each, and additional tasting cards are available if you're still thirsty), entertainment and access to food vendors such as Grub Burger Bar, Olivella’s Neo Pizza, Tacos La Banqueta and Tha Smokin’ Chef barbecue. Between samplings, you can also check out the Charles Smith Wine Garden, Community BeergARTen, FC Dallas Game Zone, Mini of Dallas Biergarten, Modelo Especial Cantina, Tullamore D.E.W. Snug, Whole Foods Market Local Beer Boulevard and more.

A $65 VIP ticket will get you early access to the fest at 6 p.m. and access to the VIP area with full beer options (featuring COOP Ale Works), along with liquor sampling and exclusive catered food by Chiloso Mexican Bistro, Grayson Social and Pollo Campero.

But there's a twist: Those prices increase Friday, Aug. 11, after which tickets are $42 for general admission and $75 for VIP. That means you've got till Friday to snag tickets at the current price, so get with it, beer fans. Have a look at some of the breweries that have signed on for this year's event:

512 Brewing Co

Alltech Lexington Brewing Co

Cedar Creek Brewery

Community Beer Co

COOP Ale Words

Deep Ellum Brewing Co

Four Bullets Brewery

Good Neighbor Brews

Karbach Brewing Co

Independence Brewing Co

Legal Draft Beer Co

Malai Kitchen

The Manhattan Project Beer Co

Martin House Brewing Co

Nobel Rey Brewing Co

Modelo Especial

Oak Highlands Brewery

Peticolas Brewing Co

Pacifico

Pegasus City Brewery

Tallgrass Brewing Co

Sixpoint Brewery

Texas Ale Project

TUPPS Brewery

Uncle Bucks Brewery

Whistle Post Brewing

Wild Acre Brewing Co

... with many more to be announced soon.

For more information — and to grab tickets — check out the BrewFest website.

