This Thanksgiving, Load Up Your Table With Smoked Meat From Some of DFW's Top Barbecue Joints

If the Pilgrims hadn't been so stingy with their cows, we might be enjoying brisket every Thanksgiving. Courtesy of Slow Bone

Little known fact: We eat turkey on Thanksgiving because, at the time the fall celebration came into its own, turkeys were cheap, fresh, widely available and easily fed a crowd. Sure, they had cows back then, but beef was off the table, so to speak, as cows were more useful alive than dead. If only the Pilgrims had known how great brisket was, we could have an entirely different November tradition.

That’s not to say that you couldn’t start a new tradition now; several of our favorite DFW area barbecue joints will gladly help you serve Thanksgiving dinner, replete with all the fixings. If a brisket instead of a bird would cause your Aunt Carol to blow a head gasket, fear not; a smoked turkey is available from all of the places on our list. We can’t help you deal with your family or get your house ready for guests, but with a restaurant from our list taking care of the food, it’s one less thing to stress about.

EXPAND The next best thing to snagging an invite to the Fourton Thanksgiving is letting Pecan Lodge put this on your table. Courtesy of Pecan Lodge

Pecan Lodge

2702 Main St. 214-748-8900

We’ll save you the angry Facebook posts right now. Yes, Pecan Lodge’s Thanksgiving specials are expensive. A whole smoked turkey will run you $109, and a glazed ham is $89. A whole brisket will set you back $135. But short of sneaking into Justin and Diane Fourton’s house and trying to pass yourself off as an obscure cousin (don’t do this), this is the only way to enjoy Pecan Lodge’s take on the holiday classics — and if you've got out-of-town guests coming, nothing makes you look more awesome than bringing in barbecue from one of Dallas' best. Orders can be placed online and must be picked up from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Orders must be placed by Nov. 18.

EXPAND Lockhart's turkey breast is amazing, and now they'll set you up with a whole turkey for Thanksgiving. Chris Wolfgang

Lockhart’s Smokehouse

400 W. Davis St., Dallas, 214-944-5521

1026 E. 15th St., Plano, 972-516-8900

If you like to spend less time in the kitchen and more time arguing politics with your in-laws this Thanksgiving, Lockhart’s has your back. A 10 to 12 lb. bird is $75 and will feed eight to 10 people. If you’re looking for sides, a tray of Lockhart’s beans and potato salad are available and will feed 10 to 12 people, or traditional sides like green bean casserole, cheesy potato casserole or smoked cream corn are also offered in the same size. Lockhart’s is enforcing a Friday, Nov. 18, cutoff to place your order, and you must pick up your order by 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23; call either location to place your order.

EXPAND Bet The House in Denton has made Thanksgiving dinner a snap. Chris Wolfgang

Bet The House Barbecue

508 S. Elm St., Denton, 940-808-0332

The friendly folks at Bet The House Barbecue in Denton have made ordering Thanksgiving dinner a snap. For $100, they’ll set you up with your choice of smoked ham or smoked turkey, cornbread dressing, gravy and a dozen dinner rolls. For $30 more, they’ll throw in green bean casserole and mashed potatoes, too. You can order large quantities a la carte (sides by the gallon, ham and turkey by the pound, or a whole brisket for $130) as well. You’ll need to call in your order and come pick it up at the restaurant. Plan accordingly; Bet The House will close early on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and won’t reopen until Saturday, Nov. 26.

Sonny Bryan's is a Dallas institution, and has been feeding Dallasites on Thanksgiving for years. Courtesy of Sonny Bryan's

Sonny Bryan’s Smokehouse

Multiple locations

Sonny Bryan’s may be bordering on a chain, but they are a Dallas institution and have been handling the holiday cooking for years. The process couldn’t be easier: Head to their website and pick the preferred location out of their seven area restaurants. A "complete Thanksgiving meal" is $79.99 and includes your choice of a whole turkey or ham, gravy, a half-gallon each of mashed potatoes and green bean casserole, as well as a dozen rolls. You can even add barbecue sauce to the order. If your office is looking for a holiday meal, Sonny Bryan's can help there, too; a whole holiday meal, including dessert, runs around $12 per person, but delivery charges are extra, and there's no catering delivery on Thanksgiving Day.