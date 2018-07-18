This Weekend: Asian Night Markets and a Beer Dinner Under the Stars

Two chefs, four courses and one brewery — that's a recipe for a great night. And a great night you will have at Four Corners Brewing Co., where chefs Chad Houser (Cafe Momentum) and Graham Dodds (The Statler) will whip up a four-course dinner. Tickets are $75 and include Four Corners beer pairings with each course.

What it be: Dinner Under the Stars

When it do: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, July 19

Where dat is: 1311 S. Ervay St.

*****

Tradition calls for third anniversaries to be marked with gifts of leather. But tradition is silly — not to mention rife with dead cows — so for its third anniversary, Oak Highlands Brewery is throwing a party instead. More than 30 beers will be on tap, including rare and one-off beverages. Partygoers will enjoy four full pours or eight half-pours, and tickets cost $25 in advance or $30 at the door. And because it just wouldn't be a party without some decent eats, food from LUCK will be available.

What it be: Third Anniversary Party

When it do: noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 21

Where dat is: 10484 Brockwood Road

*****





And on the seventh day, God created sandwiches, at which point he/she stopped working in favor of eating because, man, sandwiches are just so delicious. And Sandwich Hag's sandwiches are some of the most delicious. In celebration of its one-year anniversary, Sandwich Hag is hosting an evening of seriously good food, drinks and live music. Friends from the likes of Momo Shack Dumplings, Wu Dujour and Khao Noodle Soup will be on site with goodies such as musubi, braised pork belly and Filipino lumpia. This event is free to attend, but bring your wallet so you can eat.

What it be: Anniversary Night Market

When it do: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, July 21

Where dat is: 1902 S. Lamar St.

*****

Shops in the Bishop Arts District will open their doors once more as wine walk returns to the district. But this isn't just any ol' resveratrol-boosting wine walk. No, it's a

wine walk. That's right, ladies: It's time to break out the pregame wine bladders and the jingle bell necklaces because Santa's coming a little early this year. For $20 ($25 day of), you get a wine glass that will be topped off as you stumble through the district’s participating shops. Because alcohol-induced Christmas shopping in July is never not a good time.

What it be: Bishop Arts District's July Poinsettia Walk

When it do: noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 22

Where dat is: Bishop and Davis streets

*****

DFW is fortunate to have so many great options when it comes to Asian food. There's Korea Town in Carrollton, Chinatown in Richardson and a veritable

in Dallas. But for one night, the area's Asian offerings will become a bit more centralized as part of the inaugural Asian Night Market at the Bomb Factory. Rhis event will feature eats and drinks from the likes of Agu Ramen, Ka-Tip and Matcha Craft. Admission is $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Food tickets can be purchased on site, and all menu items cost less than $10.

What it be: Asian Night Market

When it do: 6 p.m. to midnight Sunday, July 22

Where dat is: 2713 Canton St.