What to Do This Weekend: Dallas Coffee Day, Texas Veggie Fair and Beerland

Whether you're a staunch vegan, cocktail enthusiast or sober AF coffee guzzler, there's an event this weekend in DFW to keep you busy and full. Go nuts:

*****

A couple of events and many drinks remain before Fort Worth Cocktail Week comes to a close. On Thursday night, a curated selection of rare agaves, tequilas and sotols will be highlighted as part of Bartenders Without Borders, where attendees will try margaritas and other cocktails made from small-batch Mexican and Latin American liquors and nosh on ceviche from Salsa Limon. Tickets are $15.

Friday night means the gloves are coming off as gin and vodka go glass-to-glass to see which is the best clear liquor, once and for all. Taste fine gins and vodkas as you enjoy live jazz music and small bites, and vote for your favorite martini maker. Tickets are $20.

What it be: Fort Worth Cocktail Week

When it do: Bartenders Without Borders: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19; Vodka vs. Gin: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20

Where dat is: Bartenders Without Borders: 5012 White Settlement Road, Fort Worth; Vodka vs. Gin: 2634 Weisenberger St., Fort Worth

*****

The Granada Theater's supper club, Beats & Eats, partners with a different local chef and regional musician each month from August to October. This month's chef is Daniel Pittman (LUCK at Trinity Groves), and the beats portion of the evening comes courtesy of Aaron Stephens. Tickets are $85 per person and include a four-course menu paired with cocktails, pre- and post-dinner drinks, and a live concert. A portion of the proceeds benefits Promise of Peace Community Garden.

What it be: Beats and Eats

When it do: 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19

Where dat is: Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave.

*****

Join Little D Markets, the Better Block Foundation and Houston-based Fresh Arts for an evening of live music, shopping local, a painting workshop, eats and drinks. This event is special: A portion of the proceeds will help Houston artists affected by Hurricane Harvey. So go paint some Frida sugar skulls, buy some cool art and enjoy a Revolution Artisan Pops popsicle knowing that, as you do, you're not the only one benefiting. Just down the street the Tyler-Polk Arts District will host a fall block walk with sales, tons of shopping and ample treats.

What it be: Arts & Ale: A Pop-Up for #TexasArtistsStrong

When it do: 6-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20

Where dat is: 700 W. Davis St.

*****

Saturday is going to be a jittery day for the city of Dallas as the third annual Dallas Coffee Day, with its many caffeinated cups, takes place. Thanks to last year's popularity, this event has been split into a morning and an afternoon session. Both sessions will enable attendees to sample tastings from 10 local roasters, including Ascension, Cultivar and Oak Cliff Coffee Roasters. A $15 ticket (kids younger than 12 get in free) also includes a mug, a tote bag, cuppings, and access to the latte art throwdown and espresso bar.

What it be: Dallas Coffee Day 2017

When it do: 9 a.m. to noon and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21

Where dat is: Life in Deep Ellum, 2803 Taylor St.

*****

Dallas is not in short supply of meat-based celebrations. If it used to be slowly moving and has since been brought to an internal temperature of 150 degrees, then the great citizens of DFW have no doubt booked a venue, reserved a cover band and thrown a party in its honor. But there is one festival this Saturday where the only meat you are likely to see is on the front of someone's "Meat is Murder" T-shirt. The annual Texas Veggie Fair at Reverchon Park aims to promote the veg lifestyle by featuring vegetarian and vegan food vendors, chef demonstrations, a beer garden and yoga. So go, hippies, go. Tempeh samples await.

What it be: Texas Veggie Fair

When it do: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21

Where dat is: 3505 Maple Ave.

*****

Winos and musicophiles alike will flock to McKinney this Saturday for the inaugural McKinney Wine & Music Festival. This festival will feature 12 North Texas wineries, as well as bites from area restaurants, a grape stomp, local vendors and musicians. And unlike similar events, admission is free. Tastings are $1 while full glasses range from $5 to $7.

What it be: McKinney Wine and Music Festival

When it do: noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21

Where dat is: 6633 Virginia Parkway McKinney

*****

If beer is proof that God loves us and wants us to be happy, then Beerland suggests that God wants us to know true ecstasy. Sample more than 40 craft beers on a self-guided tour down Main Street, where artisan and beer tents will act as pitstops along the way. Participating breweries are from North Texas and surrounding areas and include Braindead, Community Beer Company, Karbach, Martin House, Peticolas and Pegasus City. Tickets start $25.

What it be: Beerland

When it do: 1 p.m. VIP entry, 2 p.m. regular entry Saturday, Oct. 21

Where dat is: 3101 Main St.

*****

Often the 'burbs don't get their fair shake at food and drink events, which often occur in or around the heart of Dallas. But occasionally an event like the Taste of Allen comes along. This inaugural event will give ticket-holders the chance to try unlimited samples from more than 30 local restaurants and eateries. Each participant will also receive a sampling card good for eight beer or wine samples. The cost to attend is $40.

What it be: Taste of Allen

When it do: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21

Where dat is: 9 Prestige Circle, Allen

*****

This ain't no honey-baked ham, honey. Dia de los Puercos returns for a fifth year of pork-based celebration. Join local meat gods Kent Rathbun, Todd David and Tim Byres as they put their unique culinary spins on pork dishes. Food tasting tickets are $30, or you can spring for the food and beer (three 12-ounce pours) tasting tickets for $40.

What it be: Dia de Los Puercos

When it do: 2-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22

Where dat is: 1311 S. Ervay St.

