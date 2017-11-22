What to Do This Weekend: Black Friday Brunch, a Champagne Stroll and Small Business Saturday

Need to get away from the fam for a minute this weekend? Get a respite from the holiday madness by stuffing your face — or drinking copiously — at some of Dallas' best food and drink events:
Unleash your inner Dowager Countess of Grantham at the Dallas Arboretum. The arboretum's special three-course holiday tea is back for another season of clotted cream and air pinkies. Guests will enjoy a demitasse of soup, assorted tea sandwiches and a host of desserts. Tickets are $49 (tea only) or $59 (champagne included) and include parking and admission to the garden. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 214-515-6511.
What it be: Holiday Tea
When it do: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 24 (through Jan. 5)
Where dat is: Dallas Arboretum, 8525 Garland Road
After stuffing yourself silly with turkey and all the trimmings, spend the next day gorging on decadent foodstuffs and holiday-themed alcohol beverages. Normally reserved for weekends, The Rustic will offer its Jam + Toast brunch, a family-style smorgasbord of all things tasty and shareable, on Friday. Enjoy hot chicken, smoked cheddar grits, fresh doughnuts and more. Live music begins at 12:30 p.m., and the cost is $16.95, not including drinks.
What it be: Black Friday Brunch
When it do: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24
Where dat is: The Rustic, 3656 Howell St.
In the ever-eloquent words of President Donald J. Trump, "we have to get very, very tough on cyber." He said this, of course, in reference to Cyber Monday, that fateful day when adults steal their employers' time to buy TVs and novelty onesies online. Instead of buying into corporate discounts, get out and support local business owners during Small Business Saturday at the Deep Ellum Champagne Stroll, brought to you by the same folks behind the Deep Ellum Wine Walk. Help local entrepreneurs and get sloshed at the same time as you sip Champagne and make your way through local shops. Visit the website for details.
What it be: Deep Ellum Champagne Stroll: Small Business Saturday
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
When it do: noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25
Where dat is: 2650 Main St.
Seasonal beers will be on rotation, live music will fill the air and local vendors will set up shop at Community Beer Company's Small Business Saturday. Admission to the event is free, and brewery tours — which include three pints of beer — can be purchased for $12 in advance or $15 at the door. Support all the makers who make your holiday season a little more special.
What it be: Small Business Saturday at Community Beer Co.
When it do: noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25
Where dat is: Community Beer Co., 1530 Inspiration Drive
What it be: Donuts and Drafts
When it do: 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26
Where dat is: Legal Draft, 500 E. Division St., Arlington
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!