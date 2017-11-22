What to Do This Weekend: Black Friday Brunch, a Champagne Stroll and Small Business Saturday

Don your finest onesie for the Deep Ellum Champagne Stroll on Small Business Saturday.

Need to get away from the fam for a minute this weekend? Get a respite from the holiday madness by stuffing your face — or drinking copiously — at some of Dallas' best food and drink events:

*****

Unleash your inner Dowager Countess of Grantham at the Dallas Arboretum. The arboretum's special three-course holiday tea is back for another season of clotted cream and air pinkies. Guests will enjoy a demitasse of soup, assorted tea sandwiches and a host of desserts. Tickets are $49 (tea only) or $59 (champagne included) and include parking and admission to the garden. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 214-515-6511.

What it be: Holiday Tea

When it do: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 24 (through Jan. 5)

Where dat is: Dallas Arboretum, 8525 Garland Road

*****

After stuffing yourself silly with turkey and all the trimmings, spend the next day gorging on decadent foodstuffs and holiday-themed alcohol beverages. Normally reserved for weekends, The Rustic will offer its Jam + Toast brunch, a family-style smorgasbord of all things tasty and shareable, on Friday. Enjoy hot chicken, smoked cheddar grits, fresh doughnuts and more. Live music begins at 12:30 p.m., and the cost is $16.95, not including drinks.

What it be: Black Friday Brunch

When it do: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24

Where dat is: The Rustic, 3656 Howell St.

*****

In the ever-eloquent words of President Donald J. Trump, "we have to get very, very tough on cyber." He said this, of course, in reference to Cyber Monday, that fateful day when adults steal their employers' time to buy TVs and novelty onesies online. Instead of buying into corporate discounts, get out and support local business owners during Small Business Saturday at the Deep Ellum Champagne Stroll, brought to you by the same folks behind the Deep Ellum Wine Walk. Help local entrepreneurs and get sloshed at the same time as you sip Champagne and make your way through local shops. Visit the website for details.

What it be: Deep Ellum Champagne Stroll: Small Business Saturday

When it do: noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25

Where dat is: 2650 Main St.