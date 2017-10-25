What to Do This Weekend: Halloween Fun and a Festival Dedicated to Drinking Rosé All Day

Whether you fancy delicate rosés or juicy burgers, there's fun to be had this weekend in Dallas. Here's a rundown:

*****





When burgers compete, your stomach wins. As part of North Texas Beer Week, both the Dallas and Fort Worth locations of Rodeo Goat will offer burger brackets. Every day from Oct. 27 through Nov. 5, two burgers designed by two local breweries will be added to the menu. At the end of the day, the best-selling burger moves on to the next round to face a new beefy competitor. Which burger will prevail? Only time, and a lot of orders, will tell.

What it be: NTX Brewers Burger Battle

When it do: 11 a.m. to close Friday, Oct. 27, through Sunday, Nov. 5

Where dat is: 2836 Bledsoe St., Fort Worth, and 1926 Market Center Blvd.

*****

When summer was stretching out before us, the barbecue possibilities seemed endless. Now that summer is over, here's a brief recap of your barbecuing efforts:

1. Brisket so overcooked that it could be considered one giant burnt end, except less good

2. Chicken on a beer can

3. Hot dogs, which you insisted were barbecue

Why not whip your barbecue game into the lean (or fatty), mean, smoky machine that it was born to be at Ten50 BBQ's pitmaster class? Led by Ten50 pitmaster William Weisiger, this class will teach you how to create masterful Texan barbecue, from choosing and prepping meat to smoking it. Along the way, you'll get to enjoy some 'cue from Ten50 and beers from Cobra Brewing Co. Tickets are $75.

What it be: Pitmaster Class

When it do: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28

Where dat is: Ten50 BBQ, 1050 N. Central Expressway

*****

Paying full-price for Halloween-themed cocktails? A horrifying thought, indeed. Eschew pricey holiday drinks by paying a visit to Ida Claire for its Halloween-themed party. Dress up for the costume contest and enjoy live music, a $5 cocktail menu and bar bites. Just don't turn into a total party crasher after a few Frozen Zombie cocktails.

What it be: Halloween Soiree at Ida Claire

When it do: 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28

Where dat is: Ida Claire, 5001 Belt Line Road

*****

Finally, a barbecue competition even Miss Piggy can get behind. Dallas Kosher and the Kansas City Barbeque Society are pairing up for this kosher beef, chicken and turkey barbecue cook-off. This daylong event has it all, including barbecue preparation demos, music, activities for the kiddos, and celebrity judges John Tesar and Tim Byres. The third annual event is free to attend.

What it be: Dallas Kosher BBQ Championship

When it do: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where dat is: 7879 Spring Valley Road

*****

Join the fine folks at Oak Highland Brewery for the three T's: taps, trucks and tailgates. Catch the game or just play one: Cornhole and arcade games will both be available, as will food and drink to help fuel your competitive side. A $40 ticket includes two beer tastings and three food truck tastings.

What it be: Taps, Trucks & Tailgates

When it do: 1-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29

Where dat is: 10484 Brockwood Road

*****

Revel in all that is pinkish and wonderful at Dallas' first rosé-themed wine and music festival, Rosé All Day. Enjoy local bands and DJs, including DJ Blake Ward, as you sip rosé and frosé cocktails and nosh on food from local vendors. Each ticket comes with a free blanket (for A-game level picnicking) and a commemorative wine glass. Ticket prices range from $40 for general admission (which includes a free glass of rosé upon entrance) to $95 VIP tickets that include access to the VIP bar.

What it be: Rose All Day

When it do: 1-9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29

Where dat is: 3333 Turtle Creek Blvd.

