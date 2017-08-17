What to Do This Weekend: A Pub Run, Hatch Chile Fest and a Vegan Pop-up Market

It's hatch chile season, and that means one thing: hatch chile festivals filled with this flavorful Southwestern vegetable. Shutterstock

From wine walks to pub runs to a celebration of the humble hatch chile, there's a lot happening this weekend. Here are a few ways to pass the time with food and drink:

If public school is consistently good at one thing, it is instilling a deep and abiding appreciation for pizza in the hearts of men. Pizza stands alone among the fish sticks and the milk cartons, a cheesy paragon of edible foodstuffs. Perhaps you should show your appreciation to pizza vis-à-vis the American education system by dropping by the Greenville Avenue Pizza Company this Thursday. It's hosting its annual Slices for Supplies drive. It works like this: Bring by some school supplies or a monetary donation and receive a free one-topping slice of pizza. This initiative benefits Ignacio Zaragoza Elementary School, as well as your belly.

What: Slices for Supplies

When: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17

You've been training for On Rotation's pub run all of your 21-and-over life. That training, beginning with sporadic wine walks (see following event) and punctuated by trash-can punch obstacle courses at your cousin Ricky's place, will culminate at the August pub run. Run (or walk) the easy-paced 3-mile course and make some friends while you're at it. The first pint of On Rotation House Saison is included in the $10 participation cost.

What: August Pub Run

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17

Where: On Rotation, 7328 Gaston Ave.

The businesses on Main Street in Deep Ellum open their doors every third Thursday evening for the infamous Wine Walk. It’s the perfect event for the art lover whose resveratrol levels could use a little pick-me-up. For $10, you get a specially designed wine glass that will be topped off as you meander through the neighborhood’s stores and galleries.

What: Deep Ellum Wine Walk — Summer Soiree Edition

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17

Where: Main Street and South Malcolm X Boulevard

Maybe you've been to Central Market's Hatch Chile Fest (or had it forced upon as you attempted to purchase non-chile-related groceries during Hatch Chile Week), but have you visited the Grand Prairie Farmers Market during its annual Hatch Chile Fest? Hatch peppers are versatile little buggers and can enliven soups, salads, casseroles and everything in between with a distinctly Southwestern flavor. Fresh and roasted hatch peppers will be sold from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., but hatch chile insiders tell us they always sell out early.

What: Hatch Chile Fest

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug 19

Where: Grand Prairie Farmers Market, 120 W. Main St., Grand Prairie

For V Market Pop-Up, Good Local Markets and pop-up V Market DFW come together for a very special, very vegan farmers market. The market will play host to vendors who produce local and sustainable vegan goods, including Reverie Bakeshop, Down to Earth food truck, Nature’s Plate, Mother Beverage, The Goats Revolt, Perfect Bite Culinary + Bakery and Nature’s Comfort Foods.

What: V Market Pop-Up

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19

Where: Tyler Street Market, 927 W. 10th St.

Beer owes so much to those brave few who buy homebrewing kits, watch YouTube tutorials and become guinea pigs in search of a good home-brew. Join Martin House Brewing Company this Saturday for the first Riverside Shootout tour. Local home-brew teams will provide samples of their brews, all of which are included in the $15 ticket price. Each ticket also includes a pint glass and three Martin House beers.

What: Riverside Shootout 2017

When: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5

Where: Martin House Brewing Company, 220 S. Sylvania Ave., Fort Worth

Get all the beer and all the bands at the House of Blues' annual Local Brews Local Grooves craft beer and music fest. Nosh on food samples and sip your way through beer samples from some of North Texas' finest breweries — including Community, Deep Ellum, Franconia, and Rahr and Sons — as local bands rotate on four stages.

What: Local Brews Local Grooves

When: 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19

Where: House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St.

