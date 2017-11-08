What to Do This Weekend: Greek Fest, a Wine Tasting and Foodie Movies

There are all kinds of theories to explain helping behavior: We do it out of a sense of reciprocity. We do it because it makes us feel like good people. We do it because of cognitive dissonance. But if we are really honest with ourselves, then we can see that philanthropy is largely motivated by the acquisition and consumption of tasty things. Bake sales are a prime example of this "help someone, fill your belly" cycle of pro-social behavior.
VolunteerNow's Hearts on the Trinity event takes a similar vein. A $35 ticket gets do-gooders a night of good eats and drinks from the likes of Luck, Mozzarella Co., Saint Arnold Brewing and Oak Highlands Brewery. Proceeds help VolunteerNow expand volunteerism in North Texas. You give, they get, you eat. Win, win, win.
What it be: Hearts on the Trinity
When it do: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9
Where dat is: 3015 Gulden Lane
It's the 50th year for the Fort Worth Greek Festival. How has it stuck around? Maybe it's the great food. More than a dozen vendors with such offerings as spanakopita and moussaka are scheduled to attend. The festival will also offer cooking demos, cultural exhibits, live music and folk dancing. General admission is $1. Food will be available for purchase either a la carte or by the plate.
What it be: Fort Worth Greek Festival
When it do: lunch from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, through Sunday, Nov. 12; dinner from 5-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, and Saturday, Nov. 11
Where dat is: 2020 N.W. 21st St., Fort Worth
Wine, wine everywhere and not a drop to spare. Just kidding — there's plenty of wine to be had at Texas Discovery Gardens, where the annual Raise Your Glass Dallas wine-tasting party will take place. Guests will enjoy unlimited sweet and savory bites along with wine flights at an event for people 21 and older. The cost to attend is $50.
What it be: Annual Wine Tasting Party: Raise Your Glass Dallas
When it do: noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12
Where dat is: 3601 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Knife's Sunday Cinema Series continues with a screening ofThe Cook, the Thief, His Wife and Her Lover
. The movie centers on the wife of a restaurateur/criminal and her relationship with one of the restaurant's regulars. Such a juicy tale deserves some good eats and drinks, and those who purchase $35 tickets will be treated to just that. Each guest will have a complimentary beverage and gourmet bites by chef John Tesar. From each ticket sold, $10 will go to the Dallas Film Society. To learn more or purchase tickets, call 214-443-9339.
What it be: Sunday Cinema Series: The Cook, the Thief, His Wife and Her Lover
When it do: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12
Where dat is: 5300 E. Mockingbird Lane
