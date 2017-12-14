What to Do This Weekend: Beer Caroling, Onesie Brunch and a Holiday Market

Don your finest onesie for the Henderson Tap House Onesie Brunch this Saturday.

What takes 180 pounds of powdered sugar, 60 pounds of egg whites, 15 pounds of butter and 48 hours? The crafting of the Ritz-Carlton's 12 Days of Christmas gingerbread castle, of course. This Thursday, the castle will be shown to an adoring and well-fed crowd; complimentary cider, mulled wine and desserts will be provided. In addition to sweet treats — both for your eye and for your stomach — there will be photo ops with Santa, live holiday music and a holiday market.

What it be: 12 Days of Christmas Gingerbread Castle

When it do: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14 and Dec. 21

Where dat is: 2121 McKinney Ave.

*****

Head to the Bishop Arts District to shop local and try some festive drinks. Local restaurants and bars will be paired with Bishop shops, and each shop features a different cocktail. Additional details will be released, so keep an eye on the event's

page for more information.

What it be: Progressive Holiday Cocktail Party

When it do: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15

Where dat is: North Bishop Avenue at Davis Street

*****

There's nothing quite like Christmas carols to put you in the holiday mood. But what happens when you combine Christmas carols with beer? Neuroscientists are still trying to figure out how they interact, but have already dubbed the resulting effect the "cheer-maker." You can induce your cheerful state at the Oak Highlands Brewery, where a live band will lead classic Christmas carols. BellaTrino's Neapolitan Pizzeria at the Market will give you the fuel you need to sing the night away. This event is free to attend and family friendly.

What it be: Beer and Carols

When it do: 7-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15

Where dat is: 10484 Brockwood Road

*****

On the second day of Christmas / My true love gave to me / Discounted drinks / And a designated driver

Not exactly the most poetic variation of that song, but who cares about being emotive when there are drink specials to be had? 12 Bars of Charity returns to town for another year of spreading good cheer to bar-goers and charities alike. A $30 ticket includes a $10 donation to a charity of your choice and free shuttle rides to more than a dozen bars, where you can enjoy drink specials and camaraderie with your fellow pub crawlers.

What it be: 12 Bars of Charity — Uptown

When it do: 8-11:59 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15

Where dat is: various bars along McKinney Ave.

*****

Praise be to the establishments that not only permit but encourage the wearing of adult novelty onesies. We're looking at you, Henderson Tap House. Join the tap house Saturday for its third annual charity onesie event. A $25 ticket includes one item from the regular brunch menu (think French toast, Bennies, chicken and biscuits, and the like) and either bloody marys or mimosas for two hours. That's right: The only limit to your alcohol consumption at brunch will be your will. So go, millennials, go. Your onesie and a world of regret await you.

What it be: Henderson Tap House Onesie Brunch

When it do: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16

Where dat is: 2323 N. Henderson Ave.

*****

Good Local Markets' last market of the season will be a holly, jolly affair. Market-goers will have the opportunity to hunt for locally made, handcrafted gifts and to pick up some winter produce. So go get your gourds and your swords. Your kale and your decorative pale. Your things that came from dirt and a nice T-shirt. Your ... OK, we'll stop (as long as you shop).

What it be: White Rock Holiday Market

When it do: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16

Where dat is: 9150 Garland Road

