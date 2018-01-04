What to Do This Week in Dallas: Tequilas, Tamales and a Brunch Pop-Up

Wine and cheese. Beer and pizza. Some food and drink combinations were just meant to be. But what about tequila and tamales? Not only are they alliterative, but they also make for a winning pairing. Enjoy both

tamales and tequila Saturday at Jettison. Hosted by Union Tamale, this event will feature Suerte Tequila drink specials as well as pork and barbacoa tamales.

What it be: Union Tamale Presents: Tequila & Tamales

When it do: 5 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Jan. 6