What to Do This Week in Dallas: Tequilas, Tamales and a Brunch Pop-Up

Wine and cheese. Beer and pizza. Some food and drink combinations were just meant to be. But what about tequila and tamales? Not only are they alliterative, but they also make for a winning pairing. Enjoy both
tamales and tequila Saturday at Jettison. Hosted by Union Tamale, this event will feature Suerte Tequila drink specials as well as pork and barbacoa tamales.
What it be: Union Tamale Presents: Tequila & Tamales
When it do: 5 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Jan. 6
Where dat is: 1878 Sylvan Ave.
Kick off Mardi Gras season in style at the Lorenzo Hotel. Dallas' official Mardi Gras krewe, Krewe de Etoile, knows how to throw a good party — and it's going to do just that. Guests will be treated to hurricanes, king cake and traditional favors. If the Mardis Gras spirit gets in your bones, the group's masquerade ball will take place later next month.
What it be: Krewe de Etoile and Lorenzo Hotel Mardi Gras Season Kick-Off
When it do: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5
Where dat is: 1011 S. Akard St.
What's the best possible lazy Saturday lunch combination? Tamales and beer, obviously. This weekend, head to Craft & Growler in Expo Park for a tamale-beer pairing featuring habanero pork, chicken tomatillo, beef tenderloin and chocolate tamales from one of the city's best, the Tamale Company, all paired with craft beer. Tickets are $15.58 each.
What it be: tamale and beer pairing
When it do: noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6
Where: Craft & Growler, 3601 Parry Ave.
Is there a better way to start the day than with fresh-baked hand pies and pastries and sweet, milky Cuban cortados? Dude, Sweet Chocolate's Katherine Clapner reunites with local food photographer Manny Rodriguez this weekend for another of their stellar Sunday brunch pop-ups in Rodriguez's stunning West Dallas photo studio.
What it be: Katherine & Manny's First Pop-Up of 2018
When it do: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7
Where dat is: 1007 Fort Worth Ave.
