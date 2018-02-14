What to Do This Weekend: The Morning After Brunch Festival and a Lunar New Year Market

Scardello's chocolate, cheese and bubbles tasting is the perfect event to mask emotional pain. What better coping mechanism is there than a curated collection of food and alcohol? This Lonely Hearts Edition of Scardello's multi-day tasting involves some special pairings and solo-style treats. Tickets are $45 and selling fast, just as Scardello's events always do. Act now, lonely hearts.

What it be: Chocolate, Cheese and Bubbles Tasting — Lonely Hearts Edition

When it do: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16

Where dat is: 3511 Oak Lawn Ave.

*****

After a sold-out inaugural event, the

Morning After brunch festival is back and brunchier than ever. Enjoy samples from local brunch spots and eight brunch cocktail, beer or Champagne samples for $40. Or make matching "#brunchgoalz" shirts for you and your three best brunching pals; the brunch squad four-pack reduces ticket prices to $28.75 each. Act fast, brunch-lovers. VIP tickets are already sold out.

What it be: The Morning After, a Dallas Observer Brunch Event

When it do: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 17

Where dat is: 1010 S. Pearl Expy.

*****

Luck and Glazed Donut Works are combining forces yet again as they work to bring an end to as many diets as possible. Their weapons? Beer and doughnuts. If the historical popularity of this event is any indicator, Dallasites are just waiting for a reason to bring their Paleo regimens to a crushing, yeasty halt. A Valentine's Day edition of this event includes four extra-sweet doughnut and beer pairings, such as a vegan pink coconut doughnut with Legal Draft's Hung Jury Hefe and Small Brewpub's Black Pepper Pils with chocolate passion fruit. Tickets are $18 and must be reserved in advance for one of three seatings.

What it be: Doughnut and Beer Pairing, V-Day Edition

When it do: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. or 3 p.m. Sunday, February 18

Where dat is: 3011 Gulden Lane

*****

Celebrate the new year without a drip of Champagne at Sandwich Hag's Lunar New Year Specialty Market. Lunar New Year is observed in many Asian countries in accordance with the lunar calendar, with New Year's day typically falling between Jan. 21 and Feb. 20. Hosted in conjunction with local restaurants and vendors, including Saap Lao Kitchen, The Poke Joint, Wu Dujour and Pho 544, the market will include a bevy of authentic Asian eats.

What it be: 2018 Lunar NY Specialty Market

When it do: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18

Where dat is: 1902 S. Lamar St.

