This Weekend: An Emoji Dinner, a Gritznic and Other Signs of End-Times

Make like Oda Nobunaga on Thursday night and head to Saint Ann Restaurant & Bar for an evening of cocktails and samurai education. After you grab a cocktail from the bar, head upstairs for an after-hours tour of The Samurai Collection of Japanese armor. The cost is $10. Call 214-965-1032 or email info@samuraicollection.org for reservations.

What it be: Samurai Cocktail Tour

When it do: 6-7 p.m. Thursday, June 28

Where dat is: 2501 N. Harwood St.

*****

As our society inches ever closer to the day when we communicate not with words but with smiling poops, it should come as no surprise that Dallas Chop House is hosting an emoji-inspired dinner. Guests at the six-course dinner will be presented with an entirely emoji-based menu. What could chicken + eggplant + birthday cake be? Find out Thursday. The dinner is $65 and includes wine pairings with each course.

What it be: Emoji Dinner

When it do: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 28

Where dat is: 1717 Main St.

*****

If you're swapping soy sauce for salsa and kimchi for pico de gallo, then you might be at Asia Times Square's Wokin' Street Tacos event. This event takes the beloved street taco and sends it on a trip around the world. Load up your plate with both Asian-inspired and Tex-Mex tacos.

What it be: AST Wokin' Street Tacos

When it do: 6-10 p.m. Friday, June 29

Where dat is: 2625 W. Pioneer Parkway, Grand Prairie

*****

Oak Highlands Brewery and Hypnotic Doughnuts are combining forces as they work to bring an end to as many diets as possible. Their weapons? Beer and doughnuts. Four craft brews will be paired with four doughnuts. Notable combinations include a pork belly and plantain fritter with Derelict IPA and a vanilla cake doughnut topped with sweet potato cheesecake, served with Charity German Alt-Style Ale. Tickets are $20.

What it be: Doughnut and Beer Pairing

When it do: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 30

Where dat is: 10484 Brockwood Road

*****

Show your patriotism in a way that would make our founding fathers proud: with a pint or two of Tropical Combat Firefighter. This hazy IPA will be on tap along with two other NEIPAs as part of Noble Rey Brewing Co.'s Red, White and Brew celebration. There will be 18 taps inside, six outside, and food trucks and live music to boot. Tickets are $20 and include a commemorative pint glass and three beers.

What it be: Red, White and Brew

When it do: noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 30

Where dat is: 2636 Farrington St.

*****

The Gritznic is either:

A) What happens when you let the summer intern brand a new line of grits.

B) What happens when the Gritz Band wants to throw a summer picnic.

C) The name of a life coach who, for the low-low price of $500 per hour, can teach you how to achieve the levels of grit needed to succeed both personally and professionally.

The answer to this quiz, and to some Sesame Street-based questions, is the letter "B." The Gritznic will be the inaugural festival for the Longhorn Ballroom's newly revamped outdoor space. The event is being hailed as one part backyard music festival and one part family picnic. Ticket-holders will be treated to an eclectic lineup of local, regional and national musical acts. The picnic part of the equation, meanwhile, will come in the form of picnic baskets curated by local restaurants. Bring a blanket or some lawn chairs, but leave your food and booze at home. Tickets start at $25.

What it be: The Gritznic

When it do: 4 p.m. Saturday, June 30

Where dat is: 216 Corinth St.