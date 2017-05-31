What to Do (And Eat) This Weekend in Dallas: Pop-Up Ramen, Brew the Cure and Barbecue

Ramen fans, mark June 3 on your calendar — this ramen shop pop-up is a must-visit. Shutterstock

Multiple-choice quiz: What is cupping?

A. What Gwyneth Paltrow does when she's not finding her bliss and/or attempting to become immortal.

B. Like planking, but instead you have to contort your body so as to effectively contain 8 ounces of foreign liquid.

C. A free coffee tasting event at Noble Coyote Coffee Roasters.

The answer, astute reader, is C. Stop by Noble Coyote and taste your way to coffee literacy. You will learn to evaluate the flavors, balance and aromas of various coffees. Pick up a bag or two of your favorite beans while you're at it; Noble Coyote will have all of your new favorites available for purchase.

What it be: Coffee Cupping Event

When it do: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 3

Where dat is: 819 Exposition Ave.

*****

If a food event makes it to its fifth year, it's either because it features great food and drinks or it's for a good cause. Occasionally, both of these things come together to create an event that checks both the philanthropic and the fill-your-belly boxes. Brew the Cure, which raises money to help cure, treat and prevent Type 1 diabetes, is one such event. Tickets are $30 and include delicious eats, local brews and live music.

What it be: fifth annual Brew the Cure

When it do: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, June 3

Where dat is: Henderon Tap House, 2323 N. Henderson Ave.

*****

If you ever needed a reason drive to Little Elm, let 150+ craft beers be that reason. More than 60 local, state and regional craft breweries will be represented as part of Little Elm's craft beer and barbecue extravaganza. Beer sampling tickets are $25 in advance or $35 at the door (pending availability) and include 12 samples (2 ounces each) and an obligatory commemorative pint glass. Traditional and exotic (emu, alligator, dancer?) barbecue will be available for purchase.

What it be: Little Elm Craft Brew and Que

When it do: 4-9 p.m. Saturday, June 3

Where dat is: 701 W. Eldorado Pkwy., Little Elm

*****

Bring cash and an empty stomach to the Texas Theatre this Saturday for an evening of ramen-eating and ramen-watching. The theater will screen "Tampopo," Juzo Itami's film about a truck driver who helps a small ramen shop in Japan. It's a love letter to ramen, replete with slow pans of narutomaki and pork belly. And because the ramen gods are a merciful bunch, there will be a ramen pop-up courtesy of Justin Holt (of Lucia fame) in the lobby before the movie screening, along with a second late-night pop-up outside. Movie tickets are $10.75 and may be purchased in advance; cash is required for the pop-up.

What it be: "Tampopo" with Pop-up Ramen

When it do: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3, pop-up starts; 8:30 p.m. Tampopo screening; 10:30 p.m. hot pop-up outside

Where dat is: 231 W. Jefferson Blvd.

*****

This weekend, why not break out of your typical hedonistic brunch routine with a bit of philanthropy? You can still brunch, of course, but you can do so knowing that you've contributed to a great cause. That cause is the La Bajada Urban Youth Farm, which employs Dallas youths as interns and teaches them all about food: growing it, cooking it and even marketing it. Four top Dallas chefs will prepare this four-course brunch at 3015 at Trinity Groves. "Brunch-tails" are included. Tickets are $50; all proceeds benefit La Bajada.

What it be: Farm to Community Brunch benefiting La Bajada Urban Youth Farm

When it do: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 4

Where dat is: 3015 Gulden Lane

*****

Sate all of your vices in one convenient location at Cigar Art in the Bishop Arts District, where a complimentary cocktail pop-up bar will take over for one night only. The good people from Hide in Deep Ellum will be mixing, shaking and stiriring up cocktails for Cigar Art patrons. Nicotine AND alcohol? Don't mind if we do.

What it be: Hide Pop-up Bar at Cigar Art

When it do: 6-10 p.m. Sunday, June 4

Where dat is: 504 N. Bishop Ave.

