What to Do (and Eat) This Weekend: Peach Fest, Homemade Ice Cream and a Beer Dinner at Uchi

Join Parker County in honoring the most easily bruised fruit. Lauren Drewes Daniels

If you've still got any party in you after the holiday weekend, there's plenty to do this week. Hydrate, people. We know how you get on Fourth of July.

*****

It’s summer, which means grocery store shelves are brimming with peaches. Sweet, juicy peaches with tender skins and firm flesh that gushes like a river with the first bite. Well, not really. Most peaches you pick up in the grocery store fall short of the stone fruit of our dreams — which is why the drive to Weatherford for the annual peach festival can be fully justified. Just think of the tarts, the salads and the salsas you can make with the delicious peaches you buy here. Or you can pick up some of the ready-made treats like peach pies, peach ice cream and the like. There will also be arts and crafts, produce and food vendors lining the historic streets of downtown. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children 12 and younger.

What it be: Parker County Peach Festival

When it do: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 8

Where dat is: Houston Street and West Church Street, Weatherford

*****

If you've never paid a visit to the Grand Prairie Farmers Market before, this may be the weekend to do so. This weekend will see not only the usual variety of fresh produce, meats and the like, but also a competition of the sweetest variety. The second annual Charity Ice Cream Challenge will feature local charities and organizations as they put their homemade ice cream recipes to the test. Tasting tickets will be available on the day of the contest for a nominal fee.

What it be: Charity Ice Cream Challenge Day

When it do: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until sold out) Saturday, July 8

Where dat is: 120 W. Main St., Grand Prairie

*****

Do you plan your Friday evenings around

? Does the level of affection you bestow on your gram scale concern your friends and family? Will you gladly turn your oven on irrespective of how hot it is outside? If so, you might want to check out the first Dallas Bake Off. Bakers of all skill levels will compete in categories such as cookies, pies, cakes and macarons. General tasting tickets are $10, but if you want to have a say in who gets the gold, then opt for the $25 people's choice judging ticket. A celebrity judge panel will feature Bronwen Weber (Frosted Art Baker & Studio), Kate Weiser (Kate Weiser Chocolate) and Nicolas Blouin (The Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek).

What it be: Dallas Bake Off

When it do: noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 8

Where dat is: 1229 Admiral Nimitz Circle

*****

Luck and Glazed Donut Works are combining forces yet again as they work to bring an end to as many diets as possible. Their weapons? Beer and doughnuts. If the historical popularity of this event is any indicator, Dallasites are just waiting for a reason to bring their Paleo regimens to a crushing, yeasty halt. Four doughnuts will be paired with four craft beers, and this round's pairings include dreamsicle with Martin House's Salty Lady Gose and tequila strawberry habanero with 3 Nations' Imperial Milk Stout. Tickets are $18.

What it be: Doughnut and Beer Pairing — July Edition

When it do: Seatings at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, July 9

Where dat is: Luck, 3011 Gulden Lane

*****

Uchi Dallas and Community Beer Company are teaming up to present a six-course beer dinner. The dinner will be at Uchi's private dining room and will feature a curated collection of eats and drinks. Beer selections for the evening include Texas Helles, Public Ale, Mosaic IPA, Oaked Mosaic IPA, Passionfruit IPA, Silly Gose, Witbier and Ascension Coffee Porter. The cost is $85 per person. Seating is limited; call 214-855-5454 for reservations.

What it be: Community Beer Company Dinner

When it do: 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 9

Where dat is: 2817 Maple Ave.

