What to Do This Weekend: IPA Day, a Craft Beer Barge and Restaurant Week

Why not put on a onesie and celebrate education at the Bishop Arts District's Back-to-School Mimosa Walk? File photo

This weekend, take a class to learn more coffee or cheese — or just get hopped up at National IPA Day. The choice is yours.

*****

For Halloween, you carve a pumpkin. For Easter, you hide some eggs and pretend to be religious. And while we as a society have not ingrained an analogous level of ritual and ceremony for National IPA Day, you probably still have a pretty good idea of how to commemorate it. You will drink good beer, and a good amount of it. And you will head to the Meddlesome Moth to do it. Enjoy both rare and familiar IPAs at the Moth's all-day India pale ale celebration.

What it be: National IPA Day at Meddlesome Moth

11 a.m. to close Thursday, Aug. 3

Where dat is: Meddlesome Moth, 1621 Oak Lawn Ave.

*****

Italy's 60 million residents agree: Food and wine are where it's at. Celebrate them both at the kickoff gathering for the 20th annual DFW Restaurant Week. Enjoy bites from local restaurants in addition to beer, wine and cocktail tastings for the cost of a general admission ticket ($50 in advance, $64 at the door). Proceeds benefit the North Texas Food Bank and Lena Pope.

What it be: DFW Restaurant Week Food and Wine Night

When it do: 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3

Where dat is: One Arts Plaza, 1722 Routh St.

*****

Fromage eez good, yes? Or, said another way that is less patronizing to the French: You like cheese, right? Of course you do. Who doesn't appreciate a nice Roquefort? Taste a variety of French cheeses, which will be paired with wine, for $40 per person at Scardello in Oak Lawn.

What it be: French Wine and Cheese

When it do: 7 p.m. Thursday, August 3

Where dat is: Scardello Artisan Cheese, 3511 Oak Lawn Ave.

*****

What do a blonde and a beer bottle have in common? The answer, according to Dumb Blonde Jokes 101, is that they're both empty from the neck up. The real and decidedly less denigrating answer is that blondes and beer have the Deep Ellum Brewing Co. in common. You can celebrate both beers and blondes at Katy Trail Ice House, where DEBC will commemorate the fifth birthday of Dallas Blonde beer. The party will be replete with favors, cupcakes, and limited-release schooners and pint glasses.

What it be: Dallas Blonde Birthday Bash

When it do: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4

Where dat is: Katy Trail Ice House, 3127 Routh St.

*****

Stop by Noble Coyote on Saturday and taste your way to coffee literacy. You will learn to evaluate the flavors, balance and aromas of various coffees. Pick up a bag or two of your favorite beans while you're at it; Noble Coyote will have all of your new favorites available for purchase.

What it be: Coffee Cupping Event

When it do: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5

Where dat is: Noble Rey Coffee Roasters, 19 Exposition Ave.

*****

As summer draws to its inevitable close, we cling to whatever vestiges of sun-drenched leisure we possibly can. And that means that when an opportunity to board a beer barge presents itself, you seize said opportunity with a level of enthusiasm normally ascribed to a small child at Christmas. The barge in question will be on Lake Lewisville, and Community Beer Co. will supply the beer. A $50 ticket begets beer, barbecue and endless turns down the beer barge slide.

What it be: Community Craft Beer Barge

When it do: 4 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5

Where dat is: 1 Eagle Point Marina, Lewisville

*****

Luck and Glazed Donut Works are combining forces yet again as they work to bring an end to as many diets as possible. Their weapons? Beer and doughnuts. If the historical popularity of this event is any indicator, Dallasites are just waiting for a reason to bring their Paleo regimens to a crushing, yeasty halt. The pairings this round include a blackberry moonshine doughnut with Legal Draft's Smash and Grab and salted watermelon with Rahr & Sons' Blonde. Tickets are $18 and can be reserved in advance for one of the three seatings that day.

What it be: Doughnut and Beer Pairing — August Edition

When it do: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6

Where dat is: Luck, 3011 Gulden Lane

*****

Going back to school used to mean the annual pilgrimage to the local big box store to purchase erasers and washable markers and huffable glue. But with this Deep Ellum event, going back to school just got a lot more tipsy. As part of its Back-to-School Mimosa Walk, you can stroll, shop and sip your way through the district for $20 in advance or $25 day of (pending availability.)

What it be: Deep Ellum Mimosa Walk: Back-to-School Edition

When it do: Noon to 3p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6

Where dat is: Main Street and South Malcolm X Boulevard

