What to Do This Weekend: Tiki Cocktails and a Coloring Book Party at a Brewery

Beats and Eats returns to the Granada Theater this Thursday for another evening of delicious food and great tunes. This month, Austin soul band Tomar and the FCs will take the stage as the Blind Butcher's Oliver Sitrin takes to the kitchen. Sitrin has devised a special four-course dinner in homage to the pig, featuring nose-to-tail dining with dishes such as headcheese cake and a pink peppercorn and fennel seed pork loin. A cocktail will complement each course, and a concert will follow the meal. The cost to attend is $85 per person, which includes pre- and post-dinner drinks.

What it be: Beats and Eats

When it do: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10

Where dat is: Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave.

Feeling the urge to sip on drinks adorned with tiny umbrellas and to mentally hula your way into a carefree state of mind? If so, Ida Claire has devised a tiki party that's sure to put a little oasis in your workweek. In honor of patio season, there will be $5 tropical cocktails, passed appetizers and a sunset pig roast with family-style sides. You'll leave with a lei and an unshakable urge to eat poi. Call the restaurant at 214-377-8227 or email Ida.Events@fbrest.com for reservations.

What it be: Tiki Party and Pig Roast

When it do: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10

Where dat is: Ida Claire, 5001 Belt Line Road, Addison







Celebrate the grand opening of San Antonio transplant Hot Joy. The Uptown Asian-fusion restaurant will make its debut with cheap cocktails, inventive dishes and music courtesy of DJ Clint “Punisher” Phillips. Wet your whistle with $5 Frozen Zombies and $2 Unlawful Assembly Idols, and help inaugurate signature dishes like migas fried rice, tater tot chaat and pastrami dumplings.

What it be: Grand Opening Tiki Bash at Hot Joy

When it do: 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11

Where dat is: 3130 Lemmon Ave.







Do you identify with Martha Stewart and with Charles Bukowski? That is, do you like to get crafty and inebriated in equal measure? If so, we might have the event for you. As the first of many craft events at the brewery, Peticolas Brewing Co. will host an adult coloring and drinking session. We're talking hipster-approved coloring sheets, coloring pencils and 17 beers on tap to help fuel your creative inspiration.

What it be: Crafts & Drafts: Coloring

When it do: noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13

Where dat is: Peticolas, 1301 Pace St.

