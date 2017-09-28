What to Do This Weekend: Indian Food Fest, Tesar Cooking Class and the Ultimate Cocktail Experience

Praise be to the sticky bar mats of this world. A scene from the 2016 Ultimate Cocktail Experience. Alison McLean

It's the opening weekend for the State Fair of Texas, yes, but there's a lot more happening outside of Fair Park:

*****

The eighth annual Foodiepalooza benefits the East Dallas Boys & Girls Club Advisory Council. Food and beverage stations from a host of local bars and restaurants will provide ample opportunities to sample the night away. The evening will also include a silent auction, with all funds raised benefiting the Boys & Girls Club. Tickets start at $60.

What it be: Foodiepalooza 2017

When it do: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28

Where dat is: Filter Building, 2810 White Rock Road

*****

Far more than vowels differentiate bier from beer. If you are confident in your ability to distinguish German from American beers, Craft Beer Cellar's Oktoberfest Blind Tasting may be the event for you. Participants will receive a flight of four 5-ounce beers, some American, some German. Those who wager correct guesses regarding the national origin of each beer win prizes. In the end, though, everyone goes home with commemorative steins and bellies full of beer, making winners of all.

What it be: Oktoberfest Blind Tasting & Stein Night

When it do: 4-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29

Where dat is: 6324 Gaston Ave.

*****

Pop-ups are fashionable affairs, populated by dishes with popularity based on the number of Instagram photos that feature them. But occasionally a pop-up comes along that deals not in trends but in wet mounds of condiment-sluiced meatstuffs. The Sloppy Joe Pop-up 2.0 at Full City Rooster Coffee Roasting Studio is slated to be one such event. Enjoy what promises to be a very sloppy sloppy Joe, indeed.

What it be: Sloppy Joe Pop-up 2.0

When it do: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30

Where dat is: 1810 S. Akard St.







*****

What includes stein-hoisting, polka and a biergarten? Rahr & Sons' annual Oktoberfest 5K. Combine physical activity with alcohol consumption at this event, which raises money for the Fort Worth chapter of Brotherhood for the Fallen, a nonprofit that supports families of fallen police officers. Registration costs $45 and includes a finisher medal, a German brat, a commemorative glass and three Rahr pints.

What it be: Rahr & Sons Oktoberfest 5K

When it do: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 30

Where dat is: 701 Galveston Ave., Fort Worth

*****

Do you narrate your actions while you make dinner? Is your favorite day of the week Saturday because that's when PBS airs new episodes of cooking shows? Do you like restaurants that favor an open-kitchen concept because it allows for greater chef-creeping? If so, you just might be interested in the Granada Theater's cooking class. Hosted by Chef John Tesar of Knife, this three-hour cooking class will entail three courses and three Deep Eddy cocktails for $75.

What it be: Cooking Class with Chef John Tesar

When it do: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30

Where dat is: 3524 Greenville Ave.

*****

Celebrate Vijaydasami, the Hindu festival that marks the end of the post-monsoon autumn festival of Sharad Navratri. Madras Market 9 will commemorate the occasion with two days of music, dancing, fireworks and food, including the Forgotten Flavors Indian Food Festival. Admission is $10 for adults and free for children younger than 12.

What it be: Madras Market 9 and Indian Food Festival of Dallas

When it do: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30; 11 a.m to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1

Where dat is: Everest Ranch & Organic Farms, 5739 FM1461, McKinney

*****

Take your taste buds on a trip to Mexico City, London, New Orleans, Hong Kong, Casablanca and Havana, courtesy of the annual Ultimate Cocktail Experience. This fundraiser will feature local bartenders, each of whom will prepare one cocktail and one nonalcoholic beverage inspired by one of the aforementioned cities. All proceeds from this buzz-worthy event go to Trigger's Toys, a nonprofit group that helps chronically ill children and their families. Tickets start at $65 ($80 at the door).

What it be: Ultimate Cocktail Experience

When it do: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30

Where dat is: 2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway

