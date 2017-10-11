What to Do This Weekend: Greek and Armenia Festivals, Park & Palate and a Michelada Fest

EXPAND Park & Palate's Grand Taste event will have more than 60 chefs and 30 wineries participating. Katy Tran

This weekend, you can eat and drink for a good cause or get to know other cultures through food, all without leaving North Texas:

Literacy and alcohol have enjoyed a longstanding fellowship. Just ask Hunter Thompson or O. Henry or pretty much any writer, ever. The tradition continues with Legal Draft Brewery and nonprofit reading advocacy group Room to Read teaming up to present Booktoberfest. It's the same Oktoberfest you've come to know and love, with sausage and beer available for purchase, but with the added fun of literacy! A percentage of proceeds will go to local Read-a-Thons or toward the purchase of books for children overseas.

What it be: BooktoberFest - Beers for Books

When it do: 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12

Where dat is: 500 E. Division St., Arlington







Dallas will be in short supply of vowels as the Mid-Cities Greek Fest in Euless takes place. In exchange for appropriation of As and Os and Us, vendors will offer festivalgoers things on skewers, wrapped in grape leaves or drenched in honey. From saganaki (flaming cheese) to gyro to Santorini lamb chops, there will be lots of food to help get you into that "opa!" state of mind. Admission and parking are free.

What it be: Mid-Cities Greek Fest

When it do: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13 and Saturday, Oct. 14; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15

Where dat is: 303 Cullum Dr., Euless

Celebrate Armenia, everyone's favorite former member of the Soviet Union, at Armeniafest. For those who appreciate elements of other cultures besides food, there will be folk dances, art exhibits, music demonstrations and more. For those who like to push past the dancers, musicians and art to get to the good stuff, here's the rub: cheese boerek, lahmajoun (a minced meat topped flatbread), kofta, dolma, and lots and lots of baklava will be available for purchase. Also of note is the pilaf eating contest at 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission and parking are free.

What it be: ArmeniaFest

When it do: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15

Where dat is: 1805 Random Road, Carrollton

Don't just say you're an animal lover: Be one by attending Cocktails for Kitties and Beer for Barn Cats at Ten Bells Tavern. Money raised from the sale of specialty cocktails and 3 Nations Brewing beer will help Feral Friends and Barn Cats Inc. and all of their furry beneficiaries.

What it be: Cocktails for Kitties and Beer for Barn Cats

When it do: 3-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, through Sunday, Oct. 15

Where dat is: 232 W. Seventh St.

Park & Palate's Grand Taste event is slated to be a veritable foodie orgy with more than 60 chefs and 30 wineries participating. Guests will enjoy mixing with chefs — including Katherine Clapner (Dude, Sweet Chocolate), Brian Luscher (The Grape) and David Uygur (Lucia) — sommeliers, mixologists and brewers as they sip and sample their way through Klyde Warren Park. Tickets are $75 per person for general admission and $125 for VIP access, which includes early access to wine and spirit seminars and swag.

What it be: Park & Palate — The Grand Taste

When it do: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14

Where dat is: 2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway

Make Dionysus proud at BeerFeast. This annual Flying Saucer event will feature craft beer from more than 70 breweries — more than 120 beers in total — and food from Bird Cafe. A $78 ticket includes a commemorative tasting glass, 12-sample tasting card, choice of food item and another notch in your hedonistic belt.

What it be: 2017 BeerFeast

When it do: noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14

Where dat is: 111 E. Third St., Fort Worth

Forth Worth Cocktail Week kicks off with an evening fit for Holly Golightly. Sips presents a celebration of pre- and post-dinner drinks. Guests will be treated to apertifs, liquers, cognacs and digestifs. The price to attend is $20 and does not include the cost of Ubering to the nearest Tiffany's in a fantastically tipsy stupor.

What it be: Sips

When it do: 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14

Where dat is: 409 W. Magnolia Ave., Fort Worth







You there, with the shameless sampling game. Yes, you. We see you circling back to the bread bowl not once, not twice but three times. Why don't you give your normal sampling haunt a rest for the day and head out to General Worth Square for an afternoon of free michelada samples? Yes, that's right, free alcohol. See who in DFW mixes up the best michelada and vote for your favorite as part of the annual Clamato Michelada Festival. Live music will be performed throughout the day, and a special performance by the Fort Worth Opera and Ballet Folklorico Azteca of Fort Worth will also take place.

What it be: Clamato Michelada Festival

When it do: noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15

Where dat is: 900 Main St., Fort Worth

