What to Do This Weekend: Chefs for Farmers, Tequila and Tacos, and a Chicken Coop Snoop

Chefs from all over the country — and farmers from all over Texas — converge on Dallas for this weekend's Chefs for Farmers festival.

Hope you're hungry, Dallas, because this weekend, it's all about farm-fresh eats, local beer and tacos:

When burgers compete, your stomach wins. As part of North Texas Beer Week, both the Dallas and Fort Worth locations of Rodeo Goat will be hosting burger brackets. Every day through Nov. 5, two burgers designed by two local breweries will be added to the menu. At the end of the day, the best-selling burger moves on to the next round to face a new beefy competitor. What burger will prevail? Only time and a lot of orders will tell.

What it be: NTX Brewers Burger Battle

When it do: 11 a.m. to close through Sunday, Nov. 5

Where dat is: 2836 Bledsoe St., Fort Worth, and 1926 Market Center Blvd.

*****

It's North Texas Beer Week, which means it's time to dust off the ol' beer hat and hide the passport. Not really, though. Beer week is about appreciating what a little yeast and some wheat can do, not about re-creating a scene from

. And where better to appreciate beer than at The Meddlesome Moth? The Moth is known for being a beer mecca, with beer connoisseurs flocking to it like, well, moths to a flame. But did you know it also does a bang-on fried chicken? Every day through Nov. 3, the Moth will present a unique pairing of lager and fried chicken.

What it be: Lagers and Fried Chicken

When it do: 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, through Friday, Nov. 3

Where dat is: 1621 Oak Lawn Ave.

*****

Throughout Mexico, families gather to commemorate their dead as part of Dia de los Muertos. Families create elaborate ofrendas, or altars, that contain the deceased loved ones' favorite foods and beverages, among other things. We bet your altar would be composed of tacos and tequila. Earn your ofrenda this Thursday at One Arts Plaza at the Tequila and Tacos Festival. A $25 ticket includes tastings of tequila samples in the House of Spirits, tacos and other "spooky" treats.

What it be: Tequila and Tacos Festival

When it do: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2

Where dat is: 1722 Routh St.

*****

As part of North Texas Beer Week, the third annual Communal Beer Dinner returns to Community Beer Co. this Thursday. Living true to its name, Community Beer is all about bringing people together. Normally, the catalyst behind that gathering is drinking, but this dinner introduces food into the equation. Beer dinner participants will enjoy rare beers and a five-course dinner courtesy of chef Sean Maerchant of Bob's Steak and Chop House. Tickets are $70 per person.

What it be: Communal Beer Dinner

When it do: 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2

Where dat is: 1530 Inspiration Drive, Suite 200

*****

The Brewer's Ball is just like the one Cinderella went to but with less ill-fitting footwear and more craft beer. If you drink enough, however, you can definitely find Prince Charming. Ball-goers will have the opportunity to hobnob with the best our local craft brewery scene has to offer. More than 40 breweries will have a founder, owner and/or brewmaster at the ball. Drink and dine the night away, with bites provided by local restaurants including 18th & Vine, BrainDead and LUCK. Tickets are $125 per person.

What it be: Brewer's Ball

When it do: 7-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3

Where dat is: 400 S. Houston St.

*****

The number 13 just got a little less unlucky, thanks to Rahr & Sons Brewery. To celebrate its 13th anniversary, the brewery will host tours and tastings with extended hours. A $25 ticket includes an obligatory souvenir glass and 13 samples (4 ounces each). Enjoy live music as you sip on Rahr's Belgian Dark, strong-aged in rum barrels for the occasion. No tickets will be sold at the door, so get online.

What it be: Rahr and Sons 13th Anniversary

When it do: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4

Where dat is: 701 Galveston Ave., Fort Worth

*****

The Oak Cliff Coop Snoop is exactly what it sounds like: a unique opportunity to peep on Oak Cliff residents' cheep-cheepers. Let us explain: A $10 Passport Map, which can be purchased the day of the tour at Trinity Haymarket, will point the way to eight backyard chicken coops throughout neighborhoods in Oak Cliff. This event is perfect for those interested in animal husbandry and/or chicken voyeurism, and benefits Farmers Assisting Returning Military.

What it be: Coop Snoop

When it do: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4

Where dat is: 1715 Market Center Blvd.

*****

Enjoy a crab-tastic afternoon as you taste a variety of dishes like boiled snow crab legs and crab and seafood gumbo at Crab Fest at Traders Village. Admission is free; parking is $4.

What it be: Crab Fest

When it do: noon Saturday, Nov. 4, through Sunday, Nov. 5

Where dat is: 2602 Mayfield Road, Grand Prairie

*****

BrainDead Brewing is having its third annual Beer Festicle this Saturday. BrainDead's Festicle celebrates all things rare with upwards of 70 barrel-aged and wild beers. This year, Festicle will also include street tacos. General admission tickets are $40 and include 12, 2-ounce beer samples and a souvenir tasting cup. A separate $20 ticket can be purchased to access unlimited street tacos.

What it be: BrainDead Festicle

When it do: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4

Where dat is: 2625 Main St.

*****

Celebrate the Day of the Dead by taking part in an offering at Bowen House. Bring something to remember a departed loved one and toast to his or her eternal transition with a mezcal cocktail crafted for the occasion. Drinking liquor: It's what you loved one would have wanted.

What it be: Día de los Muertos

When it do: Saturday, Nov. 2, to Sunday, Nov. 3

Where dat is: 2614 Boll St.