This Weekend in Dallas: A Bicycle Brewery Tour and an All-You-Can-Eat Bacon and Beer Pop-Up

All-you-can-eat bacon, anyone? This weekend at the Foundry, all your bacon and beer fantasies can come true. Shutterstock

Ever since the mid-1600s, when the Irish Catholic Confederation adopted the green harp flag, Ireland has been associated with the color green. Fast forward to modern, culturally appropriating America, where people, regardless of national heritage, don green bikinis and clover-shaped sunglasses and get hammered on green beer. You can be one of those people. Enjoy two days of green beer, Irish whiskey, 64-ounce cocktails, food specials and live music at Henderson Tap House. Noteworthy menu items include corned beef and cabbage, shepherd's pie and Reuben sandwiches as you become one with your inner leprechaun.

What it be: St. Patrick's Day Celebration at Henderson Tap House

When it do: Thursday, March 16 and Friday, March 17

Where dat is: 2323 N. Henderson Ave.

*****



Deep Ellum venues on Main Street open their doors every third Thursday evening for a Wine Walk that's perfect for the shopper whose resveratrol levels could use a little pick-me-up. This Thursday is no regular wine walk, however: It's the St. Patrick's Day wine walk, which means you can wear kilts with impunity. For $10 you get a specially designed wine glass which will be topped off as you meander through participating venues.

What it be: Deep Ellum Wine Walk - St. Patrick's Shindig

When it do: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, March 6

Where dat is: 2650-B Main St.

*****



Looking for a more sophisticated way to mark St. Pat's?

has got you covered with their Irish whiskey tasting event. Participants will be treated to appetizers, whiskey and whiskey education. They'll leave slightly uninhibited, with a complimentary Glencairn glass in hand and enough whiskey facts to impress strangers at their next four cocktail parties. The cost is $35 per guest and may be reserved by calling 469-579-4449.

What it be: St. Patrick's Day Irish Whiskey Tasting

When it do: 6: p.m. Thursday, March 6

Where dat is: 8315 Preston Road Suite 300, Plano

*****



It's the very first market of the season for

. The market, which features locally grown produce, honey, meats, cheeses, eggs and baked goods, is a great place to pick up up a few groceries for the week and to meet some new friends while you're at it. Yoga pants and accompanying corgi are optional.

What it be: Tyler Street Market

When it do: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. every Saturday

Where dat is: 922 W. 9th St.



*****

Looking for something to do this weekend that does not involve kissing people because of their national heritage, finding pots of gold or eating green food dye? The guys over at The Foundry have you covered. Enjoy bacon and beer at the aptly named Bacon And Beer Classic: Pop-Up Edition. The name of the game is simple: enjoy limitless bacon strips, bacon dishes from local chefs and samples of over 50 craft beers. And because this event just wasn't debauched enough, there will also be a bacon-eating contest. Tickets start at $49.

What it be: Bacon And Beer Classic: Pop-Up Edition

When it do: Saturday, March 8; multiple entry times

Where dat is: 2303 Pittman St.

*****



Do you wish you could bottle the smell of diesel fuel mixed with gyro meat and wear it like it's Chanel No. 5? If so, you might want to check out the Food Truck Frenzy at Klyde Warren Park. Over 20 trucks will set up shop, turning the park into food central station. Grab a bite or two, play some lawn games and enjoy live music as part of Nissan's Nightlife Concert Series. This event is free to attend.

What it be: Food Truck Frenzy / Nissan Nightlife Concert Series

When it do: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, March 18

Where dat is: 2012 Woodall Rodgers Fwy.

*****

Explore trails set alongside the Trinity River as part of an 8.5-mile bike cruise. This casual ride is good for all ability levels as well as all bike types. The only caveat is that you must be 21 or older, as this event also features six stops at local breweries like Bishop Cider Co., Peticolas and Community. A $50 ticket includes beer cruise guides, six 8-ounce beer tastings, obligatory commemorative stein and of course many happy memories of you probably not falling off of your bike.

What it be: 6-Pack Trail, Bike Cruise & Craft Beer Tour

When it do: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, March 18

Where dat is: Luck, 3011 Gulden Lane Suite 112



*****

Every weekend there are a litany of food events, all targeted to mammals of the two-legged variety. But where's the love for man's best friend? Most of the time, our faithful companions get the short end of the events-stick. But not this Saturday, and not at Texas Ale Project. Take your pup out for an afternoon on the town as part of Barks N' Brews pupcentric party to benefit Paws in the City. Tickets are sold online only ($15 each) and include plenty of goodies for your pup, while beers will be available for purchase so you can treat yourself, too.

What it be: Barks N' Brews

When it do: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 18

Where dat is: 1001 N. Riverfront Blvd.

*****

Eating and drinking your way through Sam's Club is fun and all, but why not elevate your sample game this Saturday at the House of Blues? HoB is where 15 Texas breweries will showcase their finest libations, which will be paired with some tasty treats. The best part: 18 local bands are scheduled to perform as you samp. it. up. Sampling tickets start at $29 each.

What it be: Local Brews, Local Grooves

When it do: 4-11 p.m. Saturday, March 26

Where dat is: 2200 N. Lamar St.

*****