This Weekend in Dallas: A Bicycle Brewery Tour and an All-You-Can-Eat Bacon and Beer Pop-Up
|
All-you-can-eat bacon, anyone? This weekend at the Foundry, all your bacon and beer fantasies can come true.
Shutterstock
Ever since the mid-1600s, when the Irish Catholic Confederation adopted the green harp flag, Ireland has been associated with the color green. Fast forward to modern, culturally appropriating America, where people, regardless of national heritage, don green bikinis and clover-shaped sunglasses and get hammered on green beer. You can be one of those people. Enjoy two days of green beer, Irish whiskey, 64-ounce cocktails, food specials and live music at Henderson Tap House. Noteworthy menu items include corned beef and cabbage, shepherd's pie and Reuben sandwiches as you become one with your inner leprechaun.
What it be: St. Patrick's Day Celebration at Henderson Tap House
When it do: Thursday, March 16 and Friday, March 17
Where dat is: 2323 N. Henderson Ave.
Deep Ellum venues on Main Street open their doors every third Thursday evening for a Wine Walk that's perfect for the shopper whose resveratrol levels could use a little pick-me-up. This Thursday is no regular wine walk, however: It's the St. Patrick's Day wine walk, which means you can wear kilts with impunity. For $10 you get a specially designed wine glass which will be topped off as you meander through participating venues.
What it be: Deep Ellum Wine Walk - St. Patrick's Shindig
When it do: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, March 6
Where dat is: 2650-B Main St.
Looking for a more sophisticated way to mark St. Pat's?VomFASS
has got you covered with their Irish whiskey tasting event. Participants will be treated to appetizers, whiskey and whiskey education. They'll leave slightly uninhibited, with a complimentary Glencairn glass in hand and enough whiskey facts to impress strangers at their next four cocktail parties. The cost is $35 per guest and may be reserved by calling 469-579-4449.
What it be: St. Patrick's Day Irish Whiskey Tasting
When it do: 6: p.m. Thursday, March 6
Where dat is: 8315 Preston Road Suite 300, Plano
It's the very first market of the season forOak Cliff's Tyler Street Market
. The market, which features locally grown produce, honey, meats, cheeses, eggs and baked goods, is a great place to pick up up a few groceries for the week and to meet some new friends while you're at it. Yoga pants and accompanying corgi are optional.
What it be: Tyler Street Market
When it do: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. every Saturday
Where dat is: 922 W. 9th St.
Looking for something to do this weekend that does not involve kissing people because of their national heritage, finding pots of gold or eating green food dye? The guys over at The Foundry have you covered. Enjoy bacon and beer at the aptly named Bacon And Beer Classic: Pop-Up Edition. The name of the game is simple: enjoy limitless bacon strips, bacon dishes from local chefs and samples of over 50 craft beers. And because this event just wasn't debauched enough, there will also be a bacon-eating contest. Tickets start at $49.
What it be: Bacon And Beer Classic: Pop-Up Edition
When it do: Saturday, March 8; multiple entry times
Where dat is: 2303 Pittman St.
Do you wish you could bottle the smell of diesel fuel mixed with gyro meat and wear it like it's Chanel No. 5? If so, you might want to check out the Food Truck Frenzy at Klyde Warren Park. Over 20 trucks will set up shop, turning the park into food central station. Grab a bite or two, play some lawn games and enjoy live music as part of Nissan's Nightlife Concert Series. This event is free to attend.
What it be: Food Truck Frenzy / Nissan Nightlife Concert Series
When it do: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, March 18
Where dat is: 2012 Woodall Rodgers Fwy.
Explore trails set alongside the Trinity River as part of an 8.5-mile bike cruise. This casual ride is good for all ability levels as well as all bike types. The only caveat is that you must be 21 or older, as this event also features six stops at local breweries like Bishop Cider Co., Peticolas and Community. A $50 ticket includes beer cruise guides, six 8-ounce beer tastings, obligatory commemorative stein and of course many happy memories of you probably not falling off of your bike.
What it be: 6-Pack Trail, Bike Cruise & Craft Beer Tour
When it do: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, March 18
Where dat is: Luck, 3011 Gulden Lane Suite 112
Every weekend there are a litany of food events, all targeted to mammals of the two-legged variety. But where's the love for man's best friend? Most of the time, our faithful companions get the short end of the events-stick. But not this Saturday, and not at Texas Ale Project. Take your pup out for an afternoon on the town as part of Barks N' Brews pupcentric party to benefit Paws in the City. Tickets are sold online only ($15 each) and include plenty of goodies for your pup, while beers will be available for purchase so you can treat yourself, too.
What it be: Barks N' Brews
When it do: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 18
Where dat is: 1001 N. Riverfront Blvd.
Eating and drinking your way through Sam's Club is fun and all, but why not elevate your sample game this Saturday at the House of Blues? HoB is where 15 Texas breweries will showcase their finest libations, which will be paired with some tasty treats. The best part: 18 local bands are scheduled to perform as you samp. it. up. Sampling tickets start at $29 each.
What it be: Local Brews, Local Grooves
When it do: 4-11 p.m. Saturday, March 26
Where dat is: 2200 N. Lamar St.
Related Locations
2200 N. Lamar St.
Dallas, TX 75202
www.houseofblues.com/venues/clubvenues/dallas
1001 N. Riverfront Blvd.
Dallas, TX 75206
2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway
Dallas, TX 75201
2303 Pittman St.
Dallas, TX 75208
2323 N. Henderson Ave
Dallas / Fort Worth, TX 75206
922 W 9th St
Dallas, Texas 75208
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Dallas dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
In Case You Missed It
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!