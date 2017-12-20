 


Pancakes! (Pajamas not included.) Get your fill of hotcakes while in the comfort of your PJs at Bishop Arts District's latest event.
Pancakes! (Pajamas not included.) Get your fill of hotcakes while in the comfort of your PJs at Bishop Arts District's latest event.
Kathryn DeBruler

What to Do This Weekend: From Pancakes and Pajamas to Cheer and Beer

Kathryn DeBruler | December 20, 2017 | 4:00am
AA

Drink, be merry, keep toasty, repeat. As the shortest day of the year — which also marks the first day of winter, according to the astronomical calendar — approaches, it's time to hunker down and stay warm. What better place to hunker than the Flying Saucer, and what better warming mechanism than beer? To commemorate the winter solstice, Flying Saucer Fort Worth will feature dark, rich beers such as Founders CBS, Avery Mephistopheles, Firestone Walker Parabola and North Coast Old Rasputin XIX.

What it be: Blackest Night: A Winter Solstice Beer Celebration

When it do: 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 21

Where dat is: 111 E. Third St.

*****

What takes 180 pounds of powdered sugar, 60 pounds of egg whites, 15 pounds of butter and 48 hours? The crafting of the Ritz-Carlton's 12 Days of Christmas gingerbread castle, of course. The castle will be revealed for the last time this Thursday to an adoring and well-fed crowd; complimentary cider, mulled wine and desserts will be provided. In addition to sweet treats — both for your eye and for your stomach — there will be photo ops with Santa, live holiday music and a holiday market.

What it be: 12 Days of Christmas Gingerbread Castle

When it do: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21

Where dat is: 2121 McKinney Ave.

*****

Deep Ellum venues will open their doors and pop some corks for another iteration of Wine Walk. This event is perfect for the shopper whose resveratrol levels could use a little pick-me-up. For $10, you get a collectible glass to be topped off as you meander through the entertainment district.

What it be: Deep Ellum Wine Walk

When it do: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21

Where dat is: Main Street and South Malcolm X Boulevard

*****

Tinsel? Check. Food trucks? Check. Small-batch beers? Check. Join Community Beer Co. for its annual taproom holiday extravaganza. Enjoy an early Christmas present of barrel-aged, experimental and specialty beers. A food truck will also be on site, and attendees are encouraged to sport their tackiest of sweaters for the occasion.

What it be: Holiday Cheer and Community Beer

When it do: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22

Where dat is: 1530 Inspiration Drive

*****

Whether you enjoy breakfast food and underdressing in public or just a good, old-fashioned alliterative event, Pancakes & Pajamas has something to offer. Don your finest Ebenezer Scrooge nightgown and head to the Bishop Arts District, where a host of local restaurants will wheel and deal in the fluffiest of pancakes. You'll be able to feast while treating your PJs to a night out on the town. Check out P&P's Facebook event page for more details.

What it be: Pancakes & Pajamas

When it do: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24

Where dat is: North Bishop Avenue at Davis Street

