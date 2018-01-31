What to Do This Weekend: Drunk Spelling Bee, All-You-Can-Eat BBQ and a Chili Cook-Off

Girl Scout cookies and craft beer: a pairing so indulgent, it's sure to make even the most lenient dietitian cringe. Luck will pair four Girl Scout cookies with four craft beers, and unlike last year's ticket-only pairings, you can try these without a ticket. This year's pairings include Do-si-dos with Martin House's Bockslider and Thin Mints with Rahr & Sons' Angry Santa.
What it be: Girl Scout Cookie and Beer Pairing Flight
When it do: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1 through Saturday, Feb. 3
Where dat is: 3011 Gulden Lane
The phrase "all you can eat" doesn't get paired nearly enough with "barbecue." If it did, you'd have a lot more co-workers calling in because they came down with cases of the meat sweats. Here's your chance to call in, folks. Join the local barbecue artisans (because that's what they are, meat artists) from One90 to celebrate the restaurant's debut on Food Network'sDiners, Drive-Ins and Dives
. Enjoy all the One90 barbecue your homeostasis can handle for $20 as you watch Guy Fieri do his thing (whatever that is). Oak Highlands Brewery's beers will be available for purchase.
What it be: One90 Smoked Meat's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Watch Party
When it do: 7-10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2
Where dat is: 10484 Brockwood Road
Of all the things that can pop up — jack-in-the-boxes, weeds, communicable disease — dumplings and egg rolls are two very enjoyable options. Enjoy both, including buffalo chicken-inspired egg rolls served with ranch dressing and veg-tastic dumplings, at the Sichuan Snack Street pop-up at Tradewinds Social Club. Prices range from $5 to $10 for most dishes. Bring your wallet and your ID; this event is for adults 21 and older.
What it be: Sichuan Snack Street Dumpling Pop-Up
When it do: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3
Where dat is: 2843 W. Davis St.
"How do you spell inebriated?"
"I-N-E-B-R-I-A-T-E-D."
"Very good, contestant, but how do you spell inebriated when you fit the definition?"
"I-I-K-N-E-E ..."
See how well your spelling holds up at Tanstaafl Pub's Drunk Spelling Bee. A $5 entry fee gets a contestant a shot of what the pub calls "spellin' juice." If contestants spells their words correctly, they are rewarded with shots and move to the next round. Contestants can ask for parts of speech, definitions and words used in a mildly offensive sentence. The winner will receive a $100 bar tab and a massive H-A-N-G-O-V-E-R.
What it be: Drunk Spelling Bee
When it do: 10 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Feb. 3
Where dat is: 409 N. Bowen Road, Arlington
Join Noble Rey Brewing Company for its third annual chili cook-off. This is how Noble Rey determines which of its Steam Punk Hoppy Amber Lager-based chili recipes will be entered in the North Texas Craft beer Chili Challenge (a later event at LUCK at Trinity Groves). A $5 tasting pass means you can help Noble Rey check quality assurance on its chili. Proceeds benefiting the nonprofit Grow North Texas in addition to your stomach.
What it be: Chili Bowl Cook Off
When it do: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4
Where dat is: 2636 Farrington St.
