What to Do This Weekend: National Margarita Day, a Brew Bus and Sunday Jazz at Shoals

Swing a dead cat on National Margarita Day, and you'll hit a margarita special. You can get the drink for $2 at Taqueria la Ventana, $3 at Ten 50 BBQ or $5 at Mexican Sugar (or spring for the margarita flight for $15). Who doesn't love a good, discounted tequila-based cocktail? But what if you could get said cocktail alongside a tamale buffet? That's right, people — tamale buffet. Head to Jettison for margarita specials served with free barbacoa and pork tamales. Now we're talkin'.
What it be: National Margarita Day
When it do: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22
Where dat is: 1878 Sylvan Ave.
Doughnuts and beer play a predominate role in Homer Simpson's dreams, and they're also a popular food and drink pairing. You can enjoy both yeasty treats at BrainDead Brewing as part of its Hypnotic Donuts and beer flight pairing.
What it be: Hypnotic Donuts & Beer Flight Pairing
When it do: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23
Where dat is: 2625 Main St.
Watch the wheels go ’round and ’round from your spot on the Brew Bus. For $60, the bus will take you to tastings at three westward breweries: Panther Island, Collective and Noble Rey. There will also be a snack courtesy of Luck and a commemorative snifter for all your commemorative snifter needs. Between stops, tour guides will educate you on the North Texas brew scene. It's like Ms. Frizzle and the Magic School Bus, but Ms. Frizzle will most likely have a beard, and all of her students will be buzzed.
What it be: Dallas Brew Bus — Westside Tour
When it do: 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24
Where dat is: 2636 Farrington St.
Sunday afternoon at Shoals Sound & Service is the perfect end-cap to your weekend brunch routine. Every Sunday, a live jazz band will perform, and a guest chef will take a turn in the kitchen. This Sunday features the Matt Tolentino band andChef DAT
, who will bring NOLA to Deep Ellum by way of gumbo, beignets and po'boys. Oh, and did we mention there are cocktails?
What it be: Laissez Faire Sundays at Shoals Sound & Service
When it do: 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25
Where dat is: 2614 Elm St.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The fourth annual Londoner chili cook-off is Sunday, which means free hot dogs. It also means you can taste chili and vote for the best one, but a unique selling point of this cook-off is that there are also free hot dogs. Sometimes between all the chili and beer, you just need to create some balance.
What it be: Chili Cook-Off — Londoner Addison
When it do: Sunday, Feb. 25 (tasting begins at 1 p.m., winners announced at 4 p.m.)
Where dat is: 14930 Midway Road, Addison
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!