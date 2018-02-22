What to Do This Weekend: National Margarita Day, a Brew Bus and Sunday Jazz at Shoals

Swing a dead cat on National Margarita Day, and you'll hit a margarita special. You can get the drink for $2 at Taqueria la Ventana, $3 at Ten 50 BBQ or $5 at Mexican Sugar (or spring for the margarita flight for $15). Who doesn't love a good, discounted tequila-based cocktail? But what if you could get said cocktail alongside a tamale buffet? That's right, people — tamale buffet. Head to Jettison for margarita specials served with free barbacoa and pork tamales. Now we're talkin'.

What it be: National Margarita Day

When it do: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22