What to Do This Weekend: Beer and Chips Art Festival, BrainDead Anniversary and More

When it comes to green eggs and ham, what's your opinion? Like the protagonist of Dr. Seuss' story, do you profess disdain for them, swearing to not eat them in a house, or with a mouse? What if the greens eggs and ham were consumed in the name of charity at the Maple Leaf Diner? Maple Leaf will serve green eggs and ham ($10.99 for adults, $6.99 for kids) Thursday and Friday, with a portion of proceeds going to Read Across America. Because literacy is worth a plate of unnaturally dyed eggs and highly processed pork.
What it be: Green Eggs and Ham Fundraiser
When it do: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 1, and Friday, March 2
Where dat is: 12817 Preston Road
Join Gary Cogill, film critic and producer, and his wife, sommelier Hayley Hamilton Cogill, for a preview of the 90th annual Academy Awards. The evening includes discussion of the nominees as well as wines and light bites. Tickets are $40, but this could be your opportunity to let Cogill know his review ofBringing Down the House
failed to recognize the lead characters' complex internal motivations.
What it be: Cogill Wine and Film: Oscar Preview and Wine Pairing
When it do: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, March 1
Where dat is: 11170 N. Central Expy.
One bowl at a time, the 19th annual Empty Bowls benefit event will work to end hunger. Guests will enjoy soups and other bowl-worthy bites from more than 20 North Texas restaurants, and each will take home an artisan bowl. Tickets are $40, and the event includes live music and a silent auction. All proceeds benefit the North Texas Food Bank.
What it be: Empty Bowls
When it do: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 2
Where dat is: 1807 Ross Ave.
Too long have wine and passed appetizers darkened the art world's door. A new day is upon us, one in which art can be appreciated while the drink and snack of the common man are enjoyed. That new day is Saturday, and the snacks will be chip-based. Join the Beer and Chips Art Festival at Noble Rey Brewing for a casual, laid-back art show. Peruse art from more than thirty emerging local artists while enjoying beer and chips. Entry is free, but the beer and art aren't, so bring your wallet.
What it be: Beer and Chips Art Festival
When it do: noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 3
Where dat is: 2636 Farrington St.
Was it really three years ago that BrainDead Brewing came to be? It seems like just yesterday that this brewery opened its doors on Deep Ellum's Main Street. Then again, our diminished memory and ability to correctly orient ourselves in time may be a reflection of three years of drinking BrainDead's handiwork. To celebrate three years in business, BrainDead is hosting an anniversary party with lots of good food, great beer and fun on the patio. It's free to attend.
What it be: Three-Year Anniversary
When it do: noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 4
Where dat is: 2625 Main St.
Should you let your pinky wobble? Do you eat a cucumber sandwich with utensils or your hands? Find out the answers to these and other tea-related manners questions during afternoon tea at the Aldredge House in the heart of the Swiss Avenue Historic District. This tea for mothers and daughters (and others) requires smart casual dress and an ability to channel one's inner Dowager Countess of Grantham. Tickets are $40.
What it be: Afternoon Tea for Mothers and Daughters
When it do: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 4
Where dat is: 5500 Swiss Ave.
