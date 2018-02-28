What to Do This Weekend: Beer and Chips Art Festival, BrainDead Anniversary and More

When it comes to green eggs and ham, what's your opinion? Like the protagonist of Dr. Seuss' story, do you profess disdain for them, swearing to not eat them in a house, or with a mouse? What if the greens eggs and ham were consumed in the name of charity at the Maple Leaf Diner? Maple Leaf will serve green eggs and ham ($10.99 for adults, $6.99 for kids) Thursday and Friday, with a portion of proceeds going to Read Across America. Because literacy is worth a plate of unnaturally dyed eggs and highly processed pork.

What it be: Green Eggs and Ham Fundraiser

When it do: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 1, and Friday, March 2