What to Do This Weekend: A Sichuan Snack Pop-Up, Beer Feast and Cheesemaking

Get a jump start on St. Patrick's Day at Shannon Brewing Co. The brewery is hosting St. Patty's themed events throughout the week, and they're kicking things off right with some moderate exercise and perhaps not-so-moderate beer consumption. Enjoy a 5k walk/run starting at 9 a.m., and then enjoy pancakes and fire-hopped beer after crossing the finish line. Registration for the race is $37 per person.

What it be: St. Patrick's Themed Race at Shannon Brewing Co.

When it do: 9 a.m. Saturday, March 10

Where dat is: 818 N. Main St., Keller

*****

Watch the wheels go ’round and ’round from your spot on the Brew Bus. For $60, the bus will take you to tastings at two breweries and a cidery: Bishop Cider's Cidercade, Oak Highlands and Noble Rey. There will also be a snack courtesy of Luck and a commemorative snifter for all your commemorative snifter needs. In between stops, tour guides will educate you on the North Texas brew scene. It's like Ms. Frizzle and the Magic School Bus, but Ms. Frizzle will most likely have a beard, and all of her students will be buzzed.

What it be: Dallas Brew Bus 8-Bit Tour 2.0

When it do: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, March 10

Where dat is: 2636 Farrington St.

*****

Who has 40 taps, 20 house beers and a third birthday coming up? Why it's Dallas' own On Rotation. The taproom will commemorate their third year in business with over 10 new releases, rare guest taps and even a special guest or two. Best of all, there's no ticket needed. See On Rotation's

for their up-to-date tap list.

What it be: 3Rotation: On Rotation's 3-Year Anniversary

When it do: Noon-midnight Saturday, March 10

Where dat is: 7328 Gaston Ave. Suit 110

*****

Ever wanted to learn how to make cheese? Well, now's your chance. Break out the hairnets and the rennet tablets, because Mozzarella Co. is having a

. Start the afternoon with a tour of Mozzarella Co. before taking part in a hands-on cheesemaking tutorial. The day's activities conclude in real Little Miss Muffet-style with a wine and cheese tasting. Tickets are $75 per person.

What it be: Cheesemaking Class at Mozzarella Co.

When it do: Noon-2 p.m. Saturday, March 10

Where dat is: 2944 Elm St.

*****

You there, with the HotPocket. Yes, you. Put down that rectangle of sadness and head to BAD Bazaar to get yourself a real snack. BAD Bazaar, if you aren't familiar, is a collective of local vendors and artists in the Bishop Arts district. They play host to pop-ups, like this Sichuan street dumpling and egg roll pop-up. There will be egg rolls and dumplings galore and new friends, too. Now doesn't that sound better than your solo SadPocket?

What it be: Sichuan Snack Street Dumpling Pop-Up

When it do: 5:30-9 p.m. Saturday, March 10

Where dat is: 424 W. Davis St.

*****

Enjoy a collaborative, family-style dinner at Wheelhouse this Sunday. It's collaborative because Wheelhouse is partnering with Community Brewing Co.y, with the dinner featuring five of Community's delicious brews. Tickets are $55 per person and space is limited. Call 214-307-5690 for reservations or email info@wheelhouse-dallas.com.

What it be: Community Beer Feast at Wheelhouse

When it do: 6-9 p.m. Sunday, March 11

Where dat is: 1617 Hi Line Drive







*****