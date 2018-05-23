 


If Thai food is your jam, you're in for a good weekend.EXPAND
Mikel Galicia

What To Do This Weekend: Star Wars Pizza, Thai Fest and a Margarita Meltdown

Kathryn DeBruler | May 23, 2018 | 11:34am
AA

May the fontina be with you at Cane Rosso's Star Wars pizza celebration. To commemorate the release of Solo: A Star Wars Story, Cane Rosso is rolling out Ham Solo pizzas. Including three different types of ham — because when it comes to processed pork, there can't be too many varieties — the thematic pizza will also be decked out with mozzarella and Calabrian chili. And to make sure that all aspects of your dining experience are nerd-core approved, you can enjoy a Noble Rey beer in a collectible Chewbacca glass.

What it be: Star Wars Pizza Celebration

When it do: Friday, May 25

Where dat is: 2612 Commerce Ave.

*****

Dallas, your prayers are finally being answered. No, the potholes are still there and Jimmy's Food Store is still closed on Sundays. We're talking about the other prayer — the one with grass skirts and shark-tooth shaped glassware. That's right, it's Dallas Tiki Week. Join Industry Alley Bar for a luau replete with performances from the Isla Dance Company, traditional foods like roasted pig and Spam, and tiki cocktails from Swizzle Luau Lounge. Tickets start at $10 per person.

What it be: Luau in the Cedars

When it do: 8 p.m. Friday, May 25

Where dat is: 1713 S. Lamar St.

*****

The Thai Culture and Food Festival brings all manner of delicious Thai food to the Buddhist Center of Dallas. All the more traveled dishes will be there — pad Thai, papaya salad, cicken curry — along with some less common items (less common in the States, anyway.) Vegetarian offerings will also be available. Ten local restaurants and vendors are slated to attend. Admission is free.

What it be: Thai Culture and Food Festival

When it do: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, May 26-Sunday, May 27

Where dat is: 8484 Stults Road

*****

Memorial Day is a day of remembrance ... and tipsy consumerism. Stroll, sip and shop your way through participating stores as part of the Deep Ellum Mimosa Walk. Your souvenir glass will be topped off at shops dotted throughout Deep Ellum. Tickets are $15 per person and must be purchased in advance.

What it be: Deep Ellum Mimosa Walk: Memorial Day Edition

When it do: Noon-3p.m. Saturday, May 26

Where dat is: 2814 Main St.

*****

Sometimes we've drunk as many as 10, 5-ounce pours before lunch. Or at least we've tried our best while at Rabbit Hole Brewing's annual Summer in Wonderland event. Enjoy Rabbit's beers, from the aptly named HabberBOCK to Off With Your Red to rare releases and new beers like Jub Jub. Tickets start at $20 per person.

What it be: Summer in Wonderland 2018

When it do: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, May 26

Where dat is: 608 Topeka Ave., Justin

*****

Find out whose rims are the saltiest at this year's Dallas Margarita Meltdown. More than 30 local bars and restaurants will compete to earn the illustrious title of best marg. Ticket holders will sample margaritas from each of the participating establishments from 3-7 p.m. before the winner is announced at 8 p.m. Tickets are $40 in advance.

What it be: Dallas Margarita Meltdown

When it do: Noon-8 p.m. Sunday, May 27

Where dat is: 1010 S. Pearl Expressway

*****

The eighth annual Brew-B-Q at Deep Ellum Brewing Co. features the trilogy of Texas-style relaxation: beer, barbecue and live music.The brewery will have seasonal and limited release beers available as well as their classics. And because you can't have a Brew-B-Q without the "Q," ticket-holders will be treated to barbecue from Triple G. Tickets are $35 and include a barbecue plate and three beers.

What it be: 8th Annual Brew-B-Q

When it do: 5-10 p.m. Sunday, May 27

Where dat is: 2823 St. Louis St.

*****

