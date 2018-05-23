What To Do This Weekend: Star Wars Pizza, Thai Fest and a Margarita Meltdown

If Thai food is your jam, you're in for a good weekend.

May the fontina be with you at Cane Rosso's Star Wars pizza celebration. To commemorate the release of Solo: A Star Wars Story, Cane Rosso is rolling out Ham Solo pizzas. Including three different types of ham — because when it comes to processed pork, there can't be too many varieties — the thematic pizza will also be decked out with mozzarella and Calabrian chili. And to make sure that all aspects of your dining experience are nerd-core approved, you can enjoy a Noble Rey beer in a collectible Chewbacca glass.

What it be: Star Wars Pizza Celebration

When it do: Friday, May 25