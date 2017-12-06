What to Do This Weekend: Temptress Release Party, Christmas Sweater Beer Yoga and a Tiki Market

What takes 180 pounds of powdered sugar, 60 pounds of egg whites, 15 pounds of butter and 48 hours? The crafting of the Ritz-Carlton's 12 Days of Christmas gingerbread castle, of course. The castle will be revealed Thursday to an adoring and well-fed crowd; complimentary cider, mulled wine and desserts will be provided. In addition to sweet treats — both for your eye and for your stomach — there will be photo ops with Santa, live holiday music and a holiday market.

What it be: 12 Days of Christmas Gingerbread Castle

When it do: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, 14 and 21

Where dat is: 2121 McKinney Ave.

Good Local Markets' last market of the year in Oak Cliff will be a holly, jolly affair. Market-goers will have the opportunity to hunt for locally made, handcrafted gifts and to pick up some winter produce while they're at it. So get your gourds and your swords, your kale and your decorative pail. Your things that came from dirt and a nice T-shirt. Your ... OK, we'll stop (just as long as you go shop).

What it be: Tyler Street Holiday Market

When it do: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9

Where dat is: 909 W. Ninth St.







It is time, once again, to reach into the spiderwebbed recesses of your closet. For that is where seasonal sweaters — specifically of the tacky variety — find a home during their offseason. And then for a few, glorious occasions — a work party, a get-together with friends — those sweaters get to live out their glittery, jingle-bell-covered destinies. Break out your tackiest winter wear for the ugly Christmas sweater edition of Four Bullet Brewery's yoga event. Enjoy an all-level yoga class, a pint of beer and the joy of being unabashedly tacky for the cost of admission ($23).

What it be: Pints and Poses: Ugly Christmas Sweater Edition

When it do: 10:15 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 9

Where dat is: 640 N. Interurban St.

It's the most wonderful time of the year: Bourbon Barrel Temptress release time. Lakewood Brewing Co.'s 2017 Bourbon Barrel Temptress has been aging in oak barrels from the Witherspoon Distillery, and it's time for the aging to stop and the spoils to be had. Admission to the Temptress release party is free, and sampling cards (which include three 10-ounce pours) will be available for $15.

What it be: Bourbon Barrel Temptress Release Party

When it do: noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9

Where dat is: 2302 Executive Drive, Garland

There's no need to make a list, much less check it twice. Santa knows what you did. Regardless of your naughty or nice status, head to the Libertine for a Christmas-themed bar crawl down Lower Greenville. The crawl stops at Single Wide, HG Sply, Feed Company and Dallas Beer Kitchen and ends at Haymaker. At each stop, partake in either a "naughty" or "nice" beer from 3 Nations Brewing Co. Admission to the crawl is $12.25, and beers are $4 each.

What it be: Naughty or Nice Bar Crawl

When it do: noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9

Where dat is: 1919 Greenville Ave.

Do you have an unhealthy obsession with miniature umbrellas? Do you struggle to find a glass in your kitchen cabinet that does not look like it came from a Polynesian-themed resort? Does your ideal outfit involve a grass skirt? If so, we have the event for you. Swizzle Luau Lounge's Holiday Popup returns for another year of tiki cocktails and Polynesian food. The event also includes local vendors selling art, clothing and collectibles. Local band the Tiki Torches will keep things tiki-tastic while you sip, munch and shop.

What it be: Swizzle's Mele Kalikimaka Tiki Flea

When it do: noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9

Where dat is: 1711 S. Lamar St.

Head to the Bishop Arts District for a festive take on its periodic mimosa walks. The holiday poinsettia (a Champagne and cranberry juice cocktail) walk will take participants on a tour of participating Bishop Arts retailers, who will top off your glass and maybe help you cross off some items from your gift list. Tickets are $15.

What it be: Holiday Poinsettia Walk

When it do: noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10

Where dat is: West Davis Street and North Bishop Avenue

