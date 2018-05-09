What To Do This Weekend: Lunch in the Garden, Dinner on the Farm and a Wine Walk

So you've been to the Deep Ellum Wine Walk and the Bishop Arts District Wine Walk, but have you, my Cabernet-guzzling friend, been to the Plano Wine and Art Walk? Downtown Plano can be quite charming, especially if you're under the influence of a few sample pours of vino. Purchase tickets online for $12 and then pick up your souvenir glass at check-in on the night of the event. Stroll, sip and shop your way through this tasting tour with stops at participating downtown stores. Tickets (which can also be purchased on site for $18) include live music and access to art exhibits.
What it be: Downtown Plano Art and Wine Walk
When it do: 5 p.m. Thursday
Where dat is: 15th Street and K Avenue, Plano
When picnicking en masse, it's important to bring your A-game. No brown-bagging it. No peanut butter on bread or soulless preportioned cups of hummus. Only the finest mobile charcuterie will do. Or, you know, whatever floats your picnicking boat. Join your fellow humans who appreciate food and botany at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden's inaugural Lunch in the Garden, a free event. Picnicking is encouraged, so bring blankets or lawn chairs, and then enjoy a free guided tour of the gardens. Food trucks will be on site in case you forget your picnic basket at home.
What it be: Lunch in the Garden
When it do: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday
Where dat is: 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd., Fort Worth
For Mother's Day, there are lots of ways to monetize your love for your dear old mom. You could clean her house, cook her a meal or buy a pair of matching mother-child pajamas. You could re-create your birth experience a laV: The Final Battle
. Or you could just get your madre what she really wants: beer and chocolate. Join Craft & Growler and Dude, Sweet Chocolate for a pairing that's as sweet as can be. Enjoy four chocolate and beer pairings like preserved lemon and bay leaf chocolate with Lone Pint Zeno's Pale Ale. Tickets are $20.79.
What it be: Craft Beer & Chocolate for Mother's Day Weekend
When it do: 12:30 and 2 p.m. Saturday
Where dat is: 3601 Parry Ave.
Martin House Brewing Co. will be home to more puckered faces than a kissing booth during Sour Fest 2018. This festival's purpose is twofold: to celebrate sour beer and to show sour beer fans that although they walk a lonely road traversed by IPA and wheat beer fans, they are not alone. Tickets are $15 and include either eight 8-ounce pours or four 16-ounce pours of year-round brews.
What it be: Sour Fest 2018
When it do: 1-5 p.m. Saturday
Where dat is: 220 S. Sylvania Ave., Fort Worth
Hitch up the wagon and head over to Heritage Farmstead Museum in Plano for dinner and a concert. The evening on the museum's historic grounds includes dinner under the stars and an open-air concert by country group Eleven Hundred Springs. Tickets start at $75, with proceeds benefiting the museum's mission of preserving and celebrating agricultural history in North Texas.
What it be: Friends of the Farmstead Dinner
When it do: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where dat is: 1900 W. 15th St., Plano
