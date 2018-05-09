What To Do This Weekend: Lunch in the Garden, Dinner on the Farm and a Wine Walk

From wine walks to picnics and farm dinners, there's plenty happening in DFW food this weekend.

So you've been to the Deep Ellum Wine Walk and the Bishop Arts District Wine Walk, but have you, my Cabernet-guzzling friend, been to the Plano Wine and Art Walk? Downtown Plano can be quite charming, especially if you're under the influence of a few sample pours of vino. Purchase tickets online for $12 and then pick up your souvenir glass at check-in on the night of the event. Stroll, sip and shop your way through this tasting tour with stops at participating downtown stores. Tickets (which can also be purchased on site for $18) include live music and access to art exhibits.

What it be: Downtown Plano Art and Wine Walk

When it do: 5 p.m. Thursday