What To Do This Weekend: Royal Wedding Brunches, Savor Dallas and a Bloody Mary Fest

Did your invite to Price Harry and Megan Markle's wedding get lost in the mail? Not to worry — the Hotel St. Germain and the Rustic are hosting royal wedding-inspired events that are guaranteed to make you forget all about the U.S. Postal Service's failings.

The Rustic is keeping things simple with a jam and toast brunch service from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Guests are encouraged to wear bridesmaid dresses or bring one as a donation for students who can't afford prom dresses. Those who dress up or donate will be mightily rewarded in the form of $1 mimosas.

The Hotel St. Germain, meanwhile, is going all out with a four-day extravaganza sure to leave you feeling distinctly aristocratic. Thursday entails a royal cocktail reception at $30 per guest, and Friday will see a seven-course dinner with wine for $150 per guest. Those who stay overnight will be awoken early Saturday with breakfast in bed as they take in the I-dos via livestream. The activities continue Saturday night with an $85 elaborate buffet and wine accompaniment, with things coming to a close Sunday as part of the $35 royal brunch.

What it be: Royal Wedding Week at Rustic and Hotel St. Germain

When it do: Thursday through Sunday

Where dat is: Hotel St. Germain, 2516 Maple Ave.; Rustic, 3656 Howell St.

*****

Savor Dallas is this weekend, which means food, booze and merriment will be in abundance. Things kick off Thursday with 'Cue It Up ($65) at the Dallas Farmers Market. This event will feature an array of all things smoky and sweet.

Friday means booze — and lots of it — at Shaken + Stirred ($75). Sample cocktails at more than 10 cocktail stations, cruise the "margarita mile" and enjoy some tasty bites at an event where mixing and muddling are the name of the game.

Saturday marks Savor's two big events: the Reserve Tasting and the Grand Tasting. The Reserve features a curated selection of fine wines and spirits. Tickets are $150 for the Reserve or $175 for the Reserve with access to the Grand Tasting. As the name implies, your mandible will be putting in overtime at the Grand Tasting ($95 sans Reserve) as you sample offerings from more than 50 restaurants. Eye of the tiger, people.

Savor wraps up Sunday with the Detox | Retox Brunch ($45) at Sixty Five Hundred. Participants can get their downward dog on before enjoying some chakra-aligning spirits and brunch dishes.

What it be: Savor Dallas

When it do: Thursday through Sunday

Where dat is: locations vary; see website for details

*****

As its name would imply, Grapevine is known for wine. But like all good wine-centered suburbs, it doesn't turn up its nose at a nice pint of craft beer. Grapevine will be celebrating Texas and regional craft beers during the 34rd annual Main Street Fest. The fest, in historic downtown Grapevine, will feature more than 75 beers from 36 breweries. Tickets to the craft brew garden can be purchased for $15 in advance or $18 day of; they include eight 3-ounce samples.

What it be: Main Street Fest — A Craft Brew Experience

When it do: 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

Where dat is: 431 S. Main St., Grapevine

*****

With big eyes and growling stomachs, North Texans welcome Taste Addison, the three-day, samp-until-you-can-samp-no-more event back to Addison Circle Park. This tasting event follows a pay-per-bite model wherein food and drinks from area eateries are priced out individually. So, really, this is a samp-until-your-wallet-can't-take-anymore event. Admission is $20 per adult Friday and Saturday and $10 Sunday. Children younger than 12 are admitted free.

What it be: Taste Addison

When it do: 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, noon to midnight Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday

Where dat is: 4970 Addison Circle Drive, Addison

*****

The Fort Worth Zoo is hosting its annual Beastro event, which is not only a bad pun but also the perfect occasion to look at giraffes while you stuff your face on Campisi's pizza. Beastro raises money for local and international wildlife conservation and education efforts, and it does so in true zoo style. Guests will enjoy samples from a litany of local eateries as well as drinks at open bars throughout the park. Select exhibits will remain open until dusk, and musical acts will dot the park to soothe the savage beasts (namely, you). Tickets are $110.

What it be: Beastro

When it do: 8 p.m. to midnight Friday

Where dat is: 1989 Colonial Parkway, Fort Worth

*****

The World Whisky Day Celebration at Bowl and Barrel is the perfect event for whiskey lovers, deal-seekers and maladaptive copers alike. Perfect because it will be offering Whisky Advocate's top 20 whiskeys of 2017 for $5 a pour. Good whiskey, great prices and neurochemical cascades? Don't mind if we do.

What it be: World Whisky Day Celebration

When it do: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

Where dat is: 8084 Park Lane, Suite 145

*****

Rachmaninoff punch. A Wagner soda. A Bellini, light on the Vincenzo and heavy on the peach. You may or may not encounter cocktails with such reaching names as these at the Cliburn Cocktail Competition. You will undoubtedly get to taste delicious cocktails and vote for your favorite as part of this inaugural fundraiser benefitting the Cliburn International Piano Competition. Tickets are $41.

What it be: Cliburn Cocktail Competition

When it do: 7-10 p.m. Saturday

Where dat is: 2900 Crockett St., Fort Worth

*****

There's just something about bloody marys. Maybe it's that dichotomous mixture of tomato juice and hard liquor that really speaks to the dualities of the human experience, or maybe people just really like V8 that's got a kick. If you happen to be one of those mary lovers, check out the Bloody Mary Festival. A $53 ticket includes limitless tastes of more than 10 delicious, ballsy bloody marys from area restaurants and bars.

What it be: The Bloody Mary Festival

When it do: 1-3:30 p.m. Sunday

Where dat is: 2616 Commerce St.

*****

It's not hard to read the tea leaves on this one. When Jettison hosts a tea-inspired cocktail tasting, you go. And this Sunday, the Sylvan Avenue cocktail hot spot is doing just that. It's serving a series of cocktails, one for each approach to tea preparation (brewed, infused, smoked and powdered), and light bites. With two seatings limited to just 10 people, reservations are required at $70 per person.

What it be: Jettison's Course Cocktail Experience No. 1: Tea Themed

When it do: 5:30-7:30 p.m. and 8:30-10:30 p.m. Sunday

Where dat is: 1878 Sylvan Ave.