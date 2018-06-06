What To Do This Weekend: Big D BBQ Battle and a Rosé Day Wine Walk

Peanut butter and jelly. Sunshine and shoulders. Art and booze. Some things just go together, you know? Experience the latter pairing — art and booze, that is — as part of Artful Pairings. This week, Artful Pairings heads to the Dallas Museum of Art, where a brewer from Noble Rey Brewing Co. will teach guests all about its process, from the technical to the creative. This discussion will focus on how Noble comes up with its unique flavor combinations and will involve tasting five Noble Rey beers. The discussion will then bleed into a curated tour of select artworks from the DMA's collection, focusing on those that offer a unique spin on traditional subject matter.

What it be: Artful Pairings

When it do: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, June 7