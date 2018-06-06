What To Do This Weekend: Big D BBQ Battle and a Rosé Day Wine Walk

Peanut butter and jelly. Sunshine and shoulders. Art and booze. Some things just go together, you know? Experience the latter pairing — art and booze, that is — as part of Artful Pairings. This week, Artful Pairings heads to the Dallas Museum of Art, where a brewer from Noble Rey Brewing Co. will teach guests all about its process, from the technical to the creative. This discussion will focus on how Noble comes up with its unique flavor combinations and will involve tasting five Noble Rey beers. The discussion will then bleed into a curated tour of select artworks from the DMA's collection, focusing on those that offer a unique spin on traditional subject matter.
What it be: Artful Pairings
When it do: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, June 7
Where dat is: 1717 N. Harwood St.
Spend an evening in Havana by way of the Omni Frisco Hotel. As part of its summerlong series, the Omni will turn its fourth-floor pool deck and bar into a Havana-inspired space to sip-and-be-seen. A $35 ticket includes admission, two cocktails and an array of Cuban-style eats.
What it be: Havana Summer Nights
When it do: 6-10 p.m. Friday, June 8
Where dat is: 11 Cowboys Way, Frisco
Unleash your inner bohemian at The Boho Market at the Dallas Farmers Market. This event marries Shed produce sellers, with their bevies of butternuts and swaths of squashes, with a patchwork of vendors. These vendors will be selling everything from clothing to plants to art and toys. Pick up something for yourself and something for dinner, too.
What it be: The Boho Market at Dallas Farmers Market
When it do: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 9
Where dat is: 1010 S. Pearl Expressway
One simply does not celebrate National Rosé Day with a glass or two at home. No, one must go out and be among the great peoples of this city, those fun-loving youths who have so embraced rosé-themed activewear and the accompanying lifestyle. So put on your best rosé-all-day sweatshirt and join them at Bar Stellar, for that is where the Rosé Wine Walk kicks off. Wine-walkers will pick up their wine glasses at Bar Stellar and then head down Henderson Avenue. Participating bars will offer $5 rosé specials, and retail shops will give complimentary pours. Tickets start at $15.
What it be: Rosé Wine Walk on Henderson
When it do: noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 9
Where dat is: 2810 E. Henderson Ave.
Texans are dyed-in-the wool barbecue aficionados. They can tell you a thing or two about the perfect barbecue sauce, the merits of pecan wood and why burnt ends deserve their own place on the food pyramid. With all of that collective knowledge of and love for smoked meat, the Big D BBQ Battle is guaranteed to be a knock-down, drag-out fight to the finish. Forty teams will compete for prizes and bragging rights in categories such as best brisket and best ribs. A ticket — $30 in advance, $40 at the gate — includes samples from all the teams, craft beer, a car show and live music, with proceeds benefiting the Guns and Hoses Foundation of North Texas.
What it be: Big D BBQ Battle
When it do: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, June 9
Where dat is: 4970 Addison Circle Drive, Addison
