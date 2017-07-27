What to Do This Weekend: Whole Belly Clam Fest and a Beer Brunch

This weekend, treat yourself to a feast of whole belly clams at Sea Breeze Fish Market and Grill. Shutterstock

From beer brunches to seafood fiestas to cheese-making classes, there are a ton of food events this weekend in DFW. Here's a rundown:

*****

Belly or strip? When it comes to which type of clam New Englanders prefer, the resounding answer is belly. The belly affords a great deal more texture and flavor and makes the strip — taken from Atlantic surf clams — look about as exciting as a rubber band by comparison. Outside of New England, however, those rubber bands are typically all that are available on menus. But for one very magical, Cape Code-esque weekend at Sea Breeze Fish Market and Grill, you, too, can taste the magical belly. The restaurant will serve the clams two ways: as whole belly clam rolls and whole belly clam platters.

What it be: Whole Belly Clam Weekend

When it do: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 27, and Sunday, July 30; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29

Where dat is: 4017 Preston Road, Plano

*****

Local chefs and farm partners come together each month to create a menu for the Dallas Farmers Market's Farm Shed Dinner series. This month, the market is collaborating with Noble Rey to bring dinner guests a Farm Shed Happy Hour. Enjoy an hour of pre-dinner drink specials as you mix and mingle with other diners. At 7:30, the dinner kicks off with five courses from ricotta salata to Texas crab to buttermilk gelato. Tickets are $70.

What it be: Farm Shed Dinner

When it do: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 27

Where dat is: 1010 S. Pearl Expressway

*****

Do we have free will? What is consciousness? How is cheddar made? These are some of life's greatest questions. Find out the answer to one of them at Scardello's latest event. Learn where cheddar comes from, what it is and how it's made while tasting a myriad of cheddars and paired wines. Tickets are $40 per person.

What it be: Nothin' But Cheddar

When it do: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27

Where dat is: 3511 Oak Lawn Ave.

*****

Oak Highlands Brewery and Sundown at Granada are teaming up for a brunch that's as tasty as it is boozy. Chef Jason A. West has devised a three-course brunch; each course will be paired with an OHB craft beer. The cost to attend this event — which includes an obligatory commemorative drinking glass — is $34.50.

What it be: OHB Beer Brunch

When it do: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29

Where dat is: 3520 Greenville Ave.

*****

It's Lakewood Brewing Co.'s fifth anniversary, and you're invited. In true-brew style, the celebration will feature a huge selection of beers on tap, including the debut of Fairy Gold (golden ale aged in absinthe barrels with cardamom), Show Pony (oak barrel farmhouse ale) and Drunkel (pumpkin-pie spiced dunkel). Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door, and each includes a souvenir glass and four 8-ounce pours.

What it be: Lakewood Brewing Co. Fifth Anniversary

When it do: 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 29

Where dat is: 2302 Executive Drive, Garland

*****

Attendees will have it made at the M.A.D.E. festival. This indoor community event, hosted by Fort Worth's Stage West Theater, celebrates all that is local in music, arts, drinks and eats. A suggested donation of $10 ($5 minimum for credit cards) benefits Stage West as this nonprofit group works to provide live theater for North Texas. Admission includes samples from local restaurants and drinks from Collective Brewing Project, Rahr & Sons Brewing, Hop Fusion Ale Works, Locust Ciders and Craftwork Coffee. But it's not just about wetting your whistle; take in the artwork and live performances from local artists as you explore Stage West's 18,000-square-foot space.

What it be: M.A.D.E. (Music. Arts. Drinks. Eats.)

When it do: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 30

Where dat is: 821 W. Vickery Blvd., Fort Worth

*****

Learn how to shake, stir and mix your way to cocktail perfection at The Cedars Social's cocktail class. Participants will learn how to make four of its signature drinks, including the Monte Carlo. The cost is $50 per person and includes a selection of appetizers. Email nicole@biginkpr.com to reserve your spot.

What it be: Cocktail class

When it do: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 30

Where dat is: 1326 S. Lamar St.

