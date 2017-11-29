What to Do This Weekend: Shaken + Stirred, Wassail Fest and Tamales

At Shaken + Stirred, seven local bartenders will present their unique cocktails to a panel of judges.

We hope you've found the Christmas spirit because if you haven't, this weekend's holiday food and drink events will certainly beat it into you.

On Friday, the Denton Town Square will be cast in a soft, magical glow — the kind that can only be generated from a flaming dumpster full of glitter or from thousands of twinkling Christmas lights. This weekend, the latter source of illumination will be in full effect as part of the annual Denton Holiday Lighting Festival. But it isn't just about lights — it's about apple-based beverages, too. Downtown merchants will serve piping-hot cups of wassail in the historic Denton Courthouse Square and surrounding area. The festivities will continue Saturday, so your weekend schedule should read something like this: Friday: wassail. Saturday: more wassail.

What it be: Wassail Fest

When it do: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, and 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2

Where dat is: 110 W. Hickory St., Denton

Oh come let us adore them, oh come let us adore them, oh come let us adore them, pork tamales. At the third annual DFW Tamale Festival and Christmas Market, festival-goers can get their tamales and their Christmas carols, too. You can also take a picture with Santa or a turn on the skating rink, all while partaking in some Christmas shopping and sipping a holiday beverage or two.

What it be: DFW Tamale Festival and Christmas Market

When it do: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2

Where dat is: Dallas Farmers Market, 1010 S. Pearl Expressway

By George, it's going to be a cracking old time at the British Emporium this Saturday, don't you think? As part of its Very British Christmas Open House, the British Emporium will provide samples of festive eats and drinks, including Christmas cakes and mince pies. Bring the tots to meet Father Christmas, who will be on hand until 3 p.m. and is guaranteed to delight and/or terrify, depending on the temperament of your little one.

What it be: A Very British Christmas Open House With Father Christmas

When it do: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2

Where dat is: The British Emporium, 140 N. Main St., Grapevine

There will be booze — and lots of it — at Shaken + Stirred. The event, normally in the spring as part of the Savor Dallas food and wine festival, will help bring some collective warmth to the city via boozy creations. Seven local bartenders will present their unique cocktails to a panel of judges, and these judges will decide which drink becomes the official cocktail of VisitDallas. A $75 ticket enables guests to sample cocktails, enjoy live music and preview The Statler's new restaurants.

What it be: Shaken + Stirred

When it do: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2

Where dat is: The Statler, 1914 Commerce St.

Do some early Christmas shopping and eat well while you're at it at the downtown Grand Prairie holiday pop-up. Enjoy a holiday craft market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the farmers market before heading to the pop-up food court for something to nosh on. The pop-up runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and includes vendors such as Zavala's Barbecue, Streakin Ricans (empanadas and Puerto Rican grilling), Koya Cakes (cupcakes) and Agua Azul (ceviche and micheladas).

What it be: Downtown Grand Prairie Holiday Pop-Up

What it be: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2

Where dat is: 110 W. Main St., Grand Prairie

Chicken Scratch is a fun place year-round with its fried chicken menu and easy access to The Foundry bar. And while one of the chicken biscuits may leave you in a slightly more rotund state than you were before, a man whose belly is already quite round will soon visit the restaurant. That's right, Santa Claus is visiting Chicken Scratch. A veritable North Pole wonderland, replete with a petting zoo and a photo-op zone, will be constructed in his honor.

What it be: South Pole at Chicken Scratch

When it do: noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3

Where dat is: Chicken Scratch, 2303 Pittman St.

