This Weekend in Dallas: Craft Cocktails 101, a Chili Cook-Off and a German Pop-Up

Celebrate Franconia's ninth anniversary with a German food pop-up and Grammy-winning polka-rock. Dennis Wehrman of Franconia Brewing

Franconia's ninth anniversary is coming up, and this McKinney brewery has plans. Big ones. On Thursday, they're pairing up with Bavarian Grill's Juergen Mahneke, who has prepared a feast fit for a könig. Each course will be paired with a different pint of Franconia's beer. Tickets are $75 per person.

What it be: Ninth Anniversary Pop-Up German Dinner

When it do: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 23

Where dat is: 495 McKinney Parkway, McKinney

But like any good Eastern European party, the revelry won't stop with schnitzel and beer. It continues on Saturday afternoon, when the brewery will host Grammy-winning polka-rock (yes, that's a thing) band Brave Combo. A $40 ticket includes a tour of the brewery and craft beer.

What it be: Ninth Anniversary Party with Brave Combo

When it do: 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25

Where dat is: 495 McKinney Parkway, McKinney

*****

If there's one thing Texans like, it's barbecue. If there are two things Texans like, they're barbecue and beer. If presented with the option to drink beer while eating barbecue, Texans are likely to emit a genre of guttural noises most often attributed to infants, animals in the wild and old dishwashers. Chef Tim Byres of Smoke will satiate your primal Texan desires with a special four-course menu; each course will be paired with a Deep Ellum Brewing Co. beer. Tickets are $95 per person.

What it be: Beer Dinner with Deep Ellum Brewing

When it do: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 23

Where dat is: 901 Fort Worth Ave.

*****

The Dallas Bears, which describes itself as a "social and service organization for hirsute individuals and their male admirers," will host their annual chili cook-off fundraiser at the Hidden Door. This event is open to all chili cooks, which means this is your chance to finally validate whether or not your flaming-hot chili is, in fact, the best ever. Or to be more precise, this is your chance to discover whether or not your chili will put even more hair on the chests of your judges.

What it be: Dallas Bears Annual Chili Cook-Off

When it do: 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25

Where dat is: 5025 Bowser Ave.

*****

Do you shake or do you stir? Are there bitters? And if so, then Peychaud or Angostura? These are the cocktail questions that have plagued conscientious drinkers for time immemorial. But question no more, my giddy and uninhibited friends. Stop by Tricky Fish for a craft cocktail class where you'll learn how to make their best-selling drinks: the Raspberry Smash and the Cinnamon Apple Julep. Tricky Fish mixologists will show you the cocktail-making ropes to ensure that you'll never be bamboozled by simple syrup ever again. Appetizers and a take-home gift are included in the $20 ticket.

What it be: Craft Cocktail Class

When it do: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25

Where dat is: 1251 State St., Suite 750, Richardson

*****

Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center, which touts trails that reach the highest elevation in Dallas County, is teaming up with Legal Draft Beer Co. in Arlington for a beer-tasting fundraiser. Live birds will be on site at this family and dog-friendly event. Tickets are $22 per person and include three pints of beer and a collectible glass. Still need convincing? Do it for Hedwig.

What it be: Hoots and Hops Benefit for Audubon Texas and Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center

When it do: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 26

Where dat is: 500 E. Division St., Arlington

*****