menu

This Weekend in Dallas: Craft Cocktails 101, a Chili Cook-Off and a German Pop-Up

Oak Cliff Gets a New Farmers Market This Weekend


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

This Weekend in Dallas: Craft Cocktails 101, a Chili Cook-Off and a German Pop-Up

Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Kathryn DeBruler
Celebrate Franconia's ninth anniversary with a German food pop-up and Grammy-winning polka-rock.
Celebrate Franconia's ninth anniversary with a German food pop-up and Grammy-winning polka-rock.
Dennis Wehrman of Franconia Brewing
A A

Franconia's ninth anniversary is coming up, and this McKinney brewery has plans. Big ones. On Thursday, they're pairing up with Bavarian Grill's Juergen Mahneke, who has prepared a feast fit for a könig. Each course will be paired with a different pint of Franconia's beer. Tickets are $75 per person.

What it be: Ninth Anniversary Pop-Up German Dinner

When it do: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 23

Where dat is: 495 McKinney Parkway, McKinney

But like any good Eastern European party, the revelry won't stop with schnitzel and beer. It continues on Saturday afternoon, when the brewery will host Grammy-winning polka-rock (yes, that's a thing) band Brave Combo. A $40 ticket includes a tour of the brewery and craft beer.

What it be: Ninth Anniversary Party with Brave Combo

When it do: 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25

Where dat is: 495 McKinney Parkway, McKinney

*****

If there's one thing Texans like, it's barbecue. If there are two things Texans like, they're barbecue and beer. If presented with the option to drink beer while eating barbecue, Texans are likely to emit a genre of guttural noises most often attributed to infants, animals in the wild and old dishwashers. Chef Tim Byres of Smoke will satiate your primal Texan desires with a special four-course menu; each course will be paired with a Deep Ellum Brewing Co. beer. Tickets are $95 per person.

What it be: Beer Dinner with Deep Ellum Brewing

When it do: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 23

Where dat is: 901 Fort Worth Ave.

*****

The Dallas Bears, which describes itself as a "social and service organization for hirsute individuals and their male admirers," will host their annual chili cook-off fundraiser at the Hidden Door. This event is open to all chili cooks, which means this is your chance to finally validate whether or not your flaming-hot chili is, in fact, the best ever. Or to be more precise, this is your chance to discover whether or not your chili will put even more hair on the chests of your judges.

What it be: Dallas Bears Annual Chili Cook-Off

When it do: 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25

Where dat is: 5025 Bowser Ave.

*****

Do you shake or do you stir? Are there bitters? And if so, then Peychaud or Angostura? These are the cocktail questions that have plagued conscientious drinkers for time immemorial. But question no more, my giddy and uninhibited friends. Stop by Tricky Fish for a craft cocktail class where you'll learn how to make their best-selling drinks: the Raspberry Smash and the Cinnamon Apple Julep. Tricky Fish mixologists will show you the cocktail-making ropes to ensure that you'll never be bamboozled by simple syrup ever again. Appetizers and a take-home gift are included in the $20 ticket.

What it be: Craft Cocktail Class

When it do: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25

Where dat is: 1251 State St., Suite 750, Richardson

*****

Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center, which touts trails that reach the highest elevation in Dallas County, is teaming up with Legal Draft Beer Co. in Arlington for a beer-tasting fundraiser. Live birds will be on site at this family and dog-friendly event. Tickets are $22 per person and include three pints of beer and a collectible glass. Still need convincing? Do it for Hedwig.

What it be: Hoots and Hops Benefit for Audubon Texas and Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center

When it do: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 26

Where dat is: 500 E. Division St., Arlington

*****

Kathryn DeBruler
Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
The Franconia Brewing Company
More Info
More Info

495 McKinney Parkway, McKinney, TX
McKinney, TX 75071

972-542-0705

miles
Deep Ellum Brewing Co.
More Info
More Info

2823 Saint Louis St.
Dallas, TX 75226

214-888-3322

www.deepellumbrewing.com

miles
Hidden Door
More Info
More Info

5025 Bowser Ave.
Dallas, TX 75209

214-526-0620

www.hiddendoor-dallas.com

miles
Legal Draft Beer Co.
More Info
More Info

500 E Division St
Arlington, Texas 76011

817-962-2210

www.legaldraftbeer.com/events

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >