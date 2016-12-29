This Weekend's Best Food and Drink Events, Special New Year's Eve Edition
Whether you're looking for chic and expensive or cheap and filled with beer, we've got a few New Year's Eve suggestions that may work.
If you're reading this, it is very likely that you have been charged with planning a New Year's Eve gathering out on the town. The people who entrusted you with this responsibility are kind, wonderful people that you feel lucky enough to call your friends. It's funny, then, how your friends decided you were best equipped to sort through 300 Facebook event listings in order to identify the singularly best event in which your group should partake. We feel you, planners. That's why we've compiled a little list — just seven events in all — that promise good drink, enough food to keep you upright and of course, good times.
For the friends who are easy on their wallets and dedicated to their alarm clocks:
Martin House's event kicks off early in the evening, concluding in plenty of time to allow your party to make its way to another venue in order to do things like count down, kiss and pop corks. Try one of Martin House's beers tapped just for the occasion, including Reverie, Sugar and Spice and Hell on Earth, all of which come from the Cellarman's Reserve hop variations. A $15 ticket (available online or at the door) includes eight half-pours — a bargain basement price on this most prized of social drinking nights. You can also grab some of Luck at Trinity Groves' street tacos, which will be sold on site.
What it be: Martin House New Year's Eve
When it do: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Where dat is: 220 S. Sylvania Ave. Suite 209, Fort Worth
Noble Rey Brewing's event has it all: unlimited food and beer, live music and a Champagne toast at midnight. And to top it all off, this event benefits charity, so you can feel virtuous during your bacchanalian pursuits. Beer and cider will be provided by Peticolas Brewing Company, Community Beer Company, Texas Ale Project and Bishop Cider Co., while eats will come courtesy of Pie Tap, Luck at Trinity Groves and the Proper Baking Co. Rise and Shine, Vodeo and The Voice's Matt Tedder will perform. Tickets are $75 per person.
What it be: Brew Year's Eve
When it do: 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Where dat is: 2636 Farrington St.
Are your friends classy? Like, so classy they don't even use the word classy to describe classy things? If so, they would undoubtedly enjoy the Highland Dallas Hotel's supper club-style New Year's Eve. Chef John Tesar has created a three-course dinner for the occasion that features choices like oyster cappuccinos scented with black truffle, steak tartare, butter-poached lobster sauterne and hand-rolled pasta. General seating is $225 per person and includes a complimentary (classy people refer to this as "gratis") premium bar, Champagne toast and entertainment by Ricki Derek and his Big Band.
What it be:Chef John Tesar Presents: Supper Club at The Highland Dallas - A New Year’s Eve Celebration
When it do: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Where dat is: 5300 E. Mockingbird Lane
No one knows what 2017 holds in store, except for maybe two fortune tellers in an Airstream trailer. Ida Claire will host a couple of clairvoyants in their trailer from 8 to 10 p.m. as part of their mystical, magical, sparkly celebration. Trees Marie will then take the stage until midnight, when the complimentary Champagne toast will take place. Sparkling rosé can be ordered by the bottle ($15) or by the glass ($4) all evening.
What it be:New Year's Eve Party at Ida Claire
When it do: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Where dat is: 5001 Belt Line Road
Flying Saucer always throws a good beer-centric party, and NYE is no exception. Their lakeside Garland location will feature special flight releases as well as tappings of Deschutes Brewery beers like The Abyss, Black Butte XXVIII, The Stoic and The Abyss Rye & Cognac. Cover is $5 at the door and includes a midnight Champagne toast and DJ-spun tunes. Table reservations, which include a bottle of Champagne, appetizers and cover, are available for four ($40) or six ($60) people.
For the friends who appreciate a little razzle dazzle in their lives:
Chino Chinatown will beckon the New Year in true queen style with small bites, vodka and fake eyelashes. Guests will be treated to a drag show at 10 p.m. starring Jada Pinkett Fox, Raquel Blake and G' Licious G. A Champagne toast will follow at midnight, and Chino's Small Bites menu will be available until 2 a.m. as will their vodka specials.
What it be: Drag & Dragons
When it do: 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Where dat is: 3011 Gulden Lane Suite 110
