This Weekend's Best Food Events: 50 Shades of Dark Beer, Free Bao and Dallas' First Brunch Fest

EXPAND If you didn't snag tickets for this weekend's Morning After brunch fest, you're out of luck — but you can see what you missed out on using the hashtag #MorningAfterDAL. Houston Press file photo

Sambuca in Uptown is one of several spots hosting anti-Valentine's Day events this week, and this one involves food and drink specials and what's sure to be a rousing game of "Broken Hearts Bingo."

What: Dark Hearts Happy Hour

When: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9

Where: Sambuca, 2120 McKinney Ave.

*****

What's even better than a wine- or beer-pairing dinner? A four-course meal paired with cocktails. Sip TX Whiskey, distilled nearby in Fort Worth, in cocktails like hot toddies and an old fashioned paired with dishes like pork belly and scallops, braised beef cheek croquette and apricot sticky toffee pudding. Call 214-979-4529 to buy tickets, which are $55 per person.

What: Texas Whiskey Dinner

When: 6:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10

Where: Texas Spice at the Omni Hotel, 555 S. Lamar St.

*****

Lakewood Brewing Co. is teaming up with Lone Star Taps & Caps in Lewisville to celebrate dark beer, specifically, alternate takes on Lakewood's Temptress, which they've released with fun variations in flavors ranging from raspberry to mole. On tap: Lakewood's 2016 Sin Mint Temptress, Mole Temptress and French Quarter Temptress, along with the Red Wine Barrel Till & Toil, a saison, and Lion’s Share III, an old ale.

What: 50 Shades of Darker Beer

When: 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10

Where: Lone Star Taps & Caps, 4740 State Highway 121, Ste. 500, Lewisville

*****

Bao Hop, a fried chicken and bao restaurant opening soon in Richardson, is giving away free samples of their Hot Mama Bao to give the neighborhood a taste of what's to come. Head to Wokk Asian Cookhouse anytime on Friday to snag some free fried chicken bao.

What: Bao Sampling

When: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10

Where: Wokk Asian Cookhouse, 744 South Central Expressway, Richardson

*****

Dallas seriously loves brunch, which is why it's no surprise that the Morning After, the city's first brunch festival, sold out weeks ago. If you were smart enough to snag tickets, you're in for a treat: unlimited samplings from Dallas' favorite brunch spots and eight cocktail/beer/Champagne drink samples, with additional drink sampling cards on sale if you still haven't whet your whistle sufficiently.

What: The Morning After

When: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11

Where: Dallas Farmers Market, 920 S. Harwood St.

*****

Mutts Canine Cantina is teaming up with Alaskan Brewing Co. for a fundraiser benefiting Texas Husky Rescue. A $10 donation gets you into the event, some glassware and a pint of Alaskan's Husky IPA. Man's best friend is more than welcome at this puppy party.

What: Pints for Pups

When: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11

Where: Mutts Canine Cantina, 2889 Cityplace West Blvd.

*****

Gather the lovely ladies in your life and head to CocoAndre's Galentine's Bash, where the cocktails will be ample and you can nosh on both sweet and savory bites. There will also be chocolate tastings, DIY craft stations and a VIP chocolate-making session. Tickets are $27.50 to $40 and

.

What: Galentine's Bash

When: 8 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11

Where: CocoAndre Chocolatier, 508 W. 7th St.

*****

Yoga is great and all, but beer and yoga together? That's our kinda Saturday morning. BYO yoga mat and take a one-hour class, after which you'll get early access to Martin House Brewing Co.. Your $20 ticket covers yoga class, a pint glass and three Martin House beers.

What: Beer and Yoga at Martin House

When: 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11

Where: Martin House Brewing Co., 220 S. Sylvania Ave., Fort Worth

*****

This round of Little D Market is all lovey dovey. Shop for gifts from local vendors, snack on grilled cheese sandwiches from Ruthie's food truck and toffee and fudge from Mrs. J's Heav'nly Delights, sip cocktails and attend workshops that cover everything from flower crown-making to chocolate and Champagne pairing.

What: Little D Valentine's Market

When: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11

Where: Bishop Arts Lofts, 620 N. Bishop Ave.

*****

Sip mimosas while you wander Deep Ellum boutiques at a special Valentine's Day mimosa walk. To participate, you'll need to purchase a glass (

, $20 day-of), then pop by the check-in table the morning of the event.

What: Deep Ellum Mimosa Walk

When: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11

Where: 2650 Main St.

*****

Dude, Sweet Chocolate's Katherine Clapner and photographer Manny Rodriguez are once again teaming up for a leisurely Sunday morning of fresh baked goods and strong espresso.

What: Rolls and Cortados Pop-Up

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12

Where: Manny Rodriguez Photography, 1007 Fort Worth Ave.

*****