This Weekend's Best Food Events: A Gumbo Competition, a Creole Buffet and More Mardi Gras

The Grape’s latest iteration of their monthly wine dinner features special guest host John Keeton from Virtuoso Selections. We’re pretty sure the dinner, titled Come as You Are, doesn’t have anything to do with Kurt Cobain. Unless, that is, the grunge rocker was a fan of olive oil, legumes and other staples of the Mediterranean diet, in which case this all makes perfect sense. The dinner will take on a decidedly Mediterranean theme thanks to sous chef Scott Girling, who studied at the Italian Culinary Institute in Calabria. The dinner will include three courses accompanied by wine, and the cost is $54 per person. Call 214-828-1981 for reservations.

What it be: The Grape’s Come as You Are Wine Dinner

When it do: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23

Where dat is: 2808 Greenville Ave.

Artini Hour represents the convergence of two of America’s favorite pastimes: drinking alcohol and repurposing old stuff, because we’re a pragmatic people who like to have fun, too. Join the good folks at the River Legacy Living Science Center for an evening of cocktails, wine and light appetizers as you create an up-cycled art project. This month features strawberry gin smash and turning old CDs into wall art. The cost is $20 per person, and participants must be 21 years of age or older.

What it be: Artini Hour

When it do: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23

Where dat is: 703 NW Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington





Did you know that fish and beer pairings extend well beyond fried cod and English ale? Well, they do. An authority on the matter, a Mr. Int Ernet (Swedish, we think) says so. You can test Ernet’s assertion by attending Texas Ale Project’s (TAP) beer dinner at Rex’s Seafood at the Market. Diners will be treated to five courses including roasted octopus salad, barbecued smoked scallops and blackened rockfish. Each course will be paired with one of TAP’s craft beers. The cost of the dinner is $65 per person, and reservations may be made by calling 214-272-9372.

What it be: Texas Ale Project Beer Dinner

When it do: 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23

Where dat is: 920 S. Harwood St., Suite 150

It seems only apropos that you help celebrate the Flying Saucer’s 21st birthday after it has helped innumerable persons celebrate theirs. The party will be an all-day affair, starting with draft and bottle releases at noon, beer bingo at 2 p.m., special flights at 3 p.m. and even more releases (beer, not dove) at 6 p.m. There will also be appetizer specials and cake and ice cream throughout the day.

What it be: Flying Saucer Addison Turns 21

When it do: Noon Sunday, Feb. 26

Where dat is: 14999 Montfort Drive, Addison







Dodie’s Cajun Diner (Rockwall location, at The Harbor) will celebrate Mardi Gras in true Bourbon Street style with a party that just keeps going. Cajun food and drink specials run through Fat Tuesday, including a crawfish boil on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. that entails five pounds of crawfish and five beers for $39.99. Hurricanes and margaritas are $4 on Saturday and Sunday and just $2 from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

What it be: Party Gras at Dodie’s Rockwall

When it do: Friday, Feb. 24 through Tuesday, Feb. 28

Where dat is: 2074 Summer Lee Drive, Rockwall

There are three little words your special someone wants you to whisper in their ear: cajun creole buffet. The Kessler Theater is holding a night of dinner, dancing and live music courtesy of Ice House, Club Wood and the Kickin’ Brass Band. The buffet includes New Orleans favorites like jambalaya, red beans and rice, muffalettas and king cake. The cost is $50 per person and guests must be 21 years of age or older. Proceeds will help fund the Mardi Gras Oak Cliff Parade.

What it be: OCarnivale Mardi Gras Ball

When it do: 7 p.m to midnight Friday, Feb. 24

Where dat is: 1230 W. Davis St.

Every good Mardi Gras party needs some beads, some (OK, a lot) of beer and enough king cake to coat everything in a sticky sweet embrace. Bitter Sisters brewery is throwing one such party, and you’re invited. Just whatever you do, watch out for that tiny plastic baby.

What it be: Beads and Beer Mardi Gras Party

When it do: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25

Where dat is: 15103 Surveyor Blvd., Addison

Join zydeco legends Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band and JB & The Zydeco Posse at Poor David’s Pub for an evening that’s fit for a New Orleans chief. In addition to toe-tapping music there will also be a gumbo cook-off the likes of which we haven’t seen on this side of the Mississippi. Local chefs, including Chris Lalonde from El Centro College, Graham Dodds from Wayward Sons, Matt Dallman from 18th and Vine and Daniel Pittman from LUCK, will compete for the title of Best Gumbo in Dallas. See if Lalonde holds onto his three-year title and taste the competition at this KNON Community benefit. Tickets are $20 per person.

What it be: KNON Mardi Gras Gumbo Party

When it do: 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26

Where dat is: 1313 S. Lamar St.







