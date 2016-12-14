This Weekend's Best Food Events: Bake Sales, Holiday Wine Walk and Drunken Caroling

Treats waiting to be taken home from one of the previous iterations of The Bake Sale. Scott Reitz

Join the Dallas Chop House for a testosterrific evening of steak, cigars and Glenfiddich Scotch whisky. The special tasting menu will include grilled flat iron, roasted strip loin and braised short rib (because meat). Tickets are $50 per person.

What it be: Scotch + Cigars

When it do: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15

Where dat is: Dalla Chop House, 1717 Main St.

*****

Venues throughout Deep Ellum will open their doors this evening for a special holiday edition of the Deep Ellum Wine Walk. For $10 (or free with a new, unwrapped toy) participants will receive a wine glass which will be topped off with vino as they meander around the neighborhood. Santa and his Jolly Elf will be there, though, so watch your glass.

What it be: Deep Ellum Wine Walk — Ho! Ho! Holidays! Edition

When it do: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15

Where dat is: 2650 Main St.

*****

You there, with the leather handbag and refrigerator full of hot dogs. Yes, you. Isn't it time you got in touch with your more PETA-friendly side? There's no time like the present, especially when V Market: A Metroplex Vegan Pop-Up market and The Harvest Hands are hosting a vegan holiday shopping and snacking extravaganza. Shop for eco-friendly gifts from 10 different vendors whose wares will include jewelry and handbags. Refuel between vendors at the hot chocolate bar sponsored by Spiral Diner & Bakery and by sampling bites from Vegan Noms, The Goat's Revolt and Reverie Bakeshop. Tickets are $12 and include hot chocolate and treats; holiday themed cocktails will also be available for purchase.

What it be: Holiday Shop and Social

When it do: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15

Where dat is: 2824 Main St.

*****

Oak Highlands Brewery will put the cheer in beer during an evening of Christmas carols and craft beer. A live band will set up shop in the taproom and will lead the yuletide sing-a-long. Here's hoping the music is loud enough that you can alter song lyrics without anyone noticing (Frosty the Pint Glass, anyone?). This event is free to attend; beer and food by Easy Slider Truck will be available for purchase.

What it be: Beer and Carols

When it do: 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16

Where dat is: 10484 Brockwood Road

*****

This Saturday marks the eighth iteration of The Bake Sale. This pop-up bakery comes courtesy of industry professionals/baked goods aficionados Lily Hanson and Skye McDaniel. Everything at the sale will be made from scratch, including a selection of holiday cookies like chocolate almond biscotti and cucidati, and cakes like semolina orange cardamom. A variety of other holiday goodies and gift items will also be available for purchase.

What it be: The Bake Sale

When it do: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17

Where dat is: 1410 North Fitzhugh Ave. at Urban Goods, next to Urbano Café in Old East Dallas

*****

Why limit yourself to one bake sale (see previous event) when you can get two — that's right, two! — bake sales. Visit NorthPark Center to purchase goodies at their holiday bake sale. Benefiting the North Texas Food Bank, this sale will feature the golden brown creations of dozens of area chefs and catering companies. Cakes, pies, cookies and more will be available for purchase on Level 1 near Macy's and Level 2 between Nordstrom and Macy's.

What it be: Treats of Christmas

When it do: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17

Where dat is: 8687 N. Central Expy.

*****

Are you a fan of things that are roasted? What about toasted? What about hosted? If so, we invite you to check out Flying Saucer on the Lake's tapas style breakfast, which will be paired with a coffee flight. Brews include AleSmith Vietnamese Coffee Speedway Stout, Nebraska Coffee Fathead, The Bruery Share This: Coffee and OskarBlues BA Ten Fidy. Because the best part of waking up is stout in your cup.

What it be: Toasted and Roasted

When it do: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17

Where dat is: 4821 Bass Pro Dr.

*****