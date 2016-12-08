This Weekend's Best Food Events: Cocoa and Carols, Ugly Sweater Brunch and a Temptress Release

It's finally time to bust out those cheesy Christmas sweaters. Catherine Downes

The holiday season is a time to be with family, to revisit favorite traditions and to make new ones. But perhaps more important, it is a time to consume festive alcoholic beverages. And what better way to mark the holiday season than with a mixology class at the Four Seasons? Led by Bar 19 head bartender Davis Rhea, this class will teach you how to whip up festive punches and to put the nog in eggs. Shake, stir and sip your way to a happy new year for $28 per person.

What it be: Holiday Cocktails Mixology Class

When it do: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8

Where dat is: Four Seasons, 4150 N. MacArthur Blvd., Irving

*****

To hell with winter wonderlands; bring on the wine wonderland. Whisk Crepes Cafe will hold an evening of wine tastings and specials. Enjoy complimentary French wines from A&B Food and Wine & Spirits as you stock up on on holiday vino.

What it be: A Whisk Wine Wonderland

When it do: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8

Where dat is: Whisk, 1888 Sylvan Ave.

*****

The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear. Unleash your inner Buddy the Elf at Melt Ice Creams. Dani Smith, Frankie Simmons and Austin Tullos will lead a night of Christmas carols on the Melt patio. Hot cocoa will be provided, but don't forget to BYOM (bring your own mug). Don't leave your Christmas cheer and decent singing voice at home, either.

What it be: Cocoa and Carols

When it do: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8

Where dat is: Melt Ice Creams, 1201 W. Magnolia, Fort Worth

****

Chocolate? Check. Art? Check. Live body painting? Check check. Browse artwork from more than a hundred Texas artists, listen to live music and chow down on chocolate at the aptly titled Chocolate and Art Show. Admission to this two-night event is dirt cheap at $5 per person per night.

What it be: Chocolate and Art Show

When it do: 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, and Friday, Dec. 9

Where dat is: Lofty Spaces, 816 Montgomery St.

*****

Small Brewpub will mark their second anniversary with the pleasure trifecta: food, beer and cake. The pub's kitchen will preview their new menu with an all-you-can-eat spread of canapés. There will also be a total of 10 taps flowing, several of which will feature new experimental beers. $20 gets you canapés and cake.

What it be: Small's Two Year Anniversary Party

When it do 4 p.m. to midnight Friday, Dec. 9

Where dat is: Small Brewpub, 333 W. Jefferson Blvd.

*****

You better watch out

You better not cry

Better not pout

I'm telling you why

Crying during a pub crawl

Sends the wrong signal

That's right, folks: It's a holiday-themed bar crawl on Greenville Avenue. At each stop, a special punch card ($12) will enable you to purchase two 3 Nations beers at a reduced price — "naughty" holiday beer for $4 and "nice" beer for $5. There are five stops in total: Blind Butcher, Libertine, Bottle Shop, Dallas Beer Kitchen and Haymaker. After all that beer, you won't care whether you're on the naughty or the nice list.

What it be: Naughty or Nice Bar Crawl

When it do: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10

Where dat is: The Blind Butcher, 1919 Greenville Ave.

*****

If you have "bottle capper" on your Christmas list and the name of your first beer picked out, then you might just want to stop by On Rotation for an afternoon of home-brewing 101. Mason and Cassidy MacPhail of the Dallas Homebrew Collective will school participants in the basics of homebrewing, from flavors to instruments to ingredients and more. There will be beer samples as well as beer available for purchase. Education is not priceless; tickets are $16 per person.

What it be: Intro to Homebrewing

When it do: 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10

Where dat is: On Rotation, 7328 Gaston Ave.

*****

Lakewood Brewing Co. will mark the release of their 2016 Bourbon Barrel Temptress in true brewery style: with the pouring and drinking of a great many beers. Aged for roughly seven months in bourbon barrels from Breckenridge Distillery, this Temptress is slated to be a beer for the ages. Tickets are $25 (advance sales only) for a commemorative glass and three 10-ounce pours, or $20 (available in advance or at the door) for three pours minus the glass. So drink and be merry — and be the envy of every regular Temptress drinker in town.

What it be: Bourbon Barrel Temptress Release Party

When it do: 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10

Where dat is: Lakewood Brewing Co., 2302 Executive Drive, Garland

*****

Bust out your light-up snowman sweater and lamé leggings: It's ugly sweater yoga time. Join Dallasites101, Outdoor Voices and Esther Penn at HG Sply Co. for yoga, an all-you-can-eat brunch buffet and mimosas. After you're done contorting your body into unnatural positions and then bringing it back into alignment via the buffet, shop for holiday gifts from Esther Penn and other pop-up shops. The cost to attend is $35.

What it be: Ugly Sweater Yoga and Brunch

When it do: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11

Where dat is: HG Sply Co., 2008 Greenville Ave

*****