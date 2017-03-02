This Weekend's Best Food Events: Coffee Cupping, National Absinthe Day and a Chili Cook-Off

This is not what coffee cupping looks like, but if you missed cupping demos at this year's Dallas Coffee Day, you can get a free lesson this weekend at Noble Coyote. Melissa Hennings

If you're going to drink — and we know you are — you might as well do it for a good cause. Join the Young Friends of Ronald McDonald House of Dallas at Community Beer Co. for an evening that tempers philanthropy with just the right amount of bacchanalia. Enjoy plenty of Community beer and bites by Food Glorious Food in addition to a silent auction and dance. Tickets are available starting at $100.

What it be: 14th Annual Hops for the House

When it do: 8 p.m. Friday, March 3

Where dat is: 1530 Inspiration Dr., Suite 200

*****

Cupping is:

A) What Gwyneth Paltrow does when she's not finding her bliss and/or attempting to become immortal

B) Like planking, but instead you have to contort your body so as to effectively contain 8 ounces of foreign liquid.

C) A free coffee tasting event at Noble Coyote Coffee Roasters.

The answer, astute reader, is "C." Stop by Noble Coyote and taste your way to coffee literacy. You will learn to evaluate the flavors, balance and aromas of various coffees. Pick up a bag or two of your favorite beans while you're at it; Noble Rey will have all of your new favorites available for purchase.

What it be: Coffee Cupping Event

When it do: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4

Where dat is: 19 Exposition Ave.

*****

With warmer months stretching out before us, it is imperative that one takes advantage of the events that center on hearty, cold-weather meals. So before it's all ice cream socials and gazpacho competitions, pay a visit to the second annual Celebrity Chef Chili Cook-Off. The cook-off will feature some of Fort Worth's top chefs, who will battle for the illustrious title of the Best Chili Cook in Fort Worth. A $20 ticket gets samples, a voting ballot and all the heartburn you can stomach.

What it be: 2nd Annual Celebrity Chef Chili Cook-Off

When it do: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 5

Where dat is: 1606 Mistletoe Blvd., Fort Worth

What it be: National Absinthe Day When it do: 4 p.m. to midnight Sunday, March 5 Where dat is:

*****

Fans of the green lady can celebrate National Absinthe Day at Cedars Social with $5 absinthe cocktails. That means you can get your fill of sazeracs, absinthe frappes, death in the afternoon, corpse revivers and monkey glands, all while being kind to your pocketbook. Cheers. 1326 S. Lamar St.

Les Dames d'Escoffier, an international culinary organization for women, will host a night of great food prepared by some of North Texas' most talented female chefs. But what's good food without good wine? Wine from Goosecross Cellars and Palmaz will be on hand, as will sips from Coquerel and Hall Wines. In total, 25 chefs, pastry chefs, restaurants and artisans will gather together with over a dozen distilleries and wineries, all as part of a collective effort to raise scholarship funds for women pursuing culinary education. Tickets start at $75 per person and include food and drink.

What it be: A Dame Good Party

When it do: 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, March 5

Where dat is: 6500 Cedar Springs Road







*****