This Weekend's Best Food Events: Crepes, a Patron Party, a Kolache Pop-Up and Coffee Cupping

Celebrate the glorious crepe at Whisk's celebration of International Crepe Day. Beth Rankin

Listen to French tunes, win raffle prizes and, perhaps most importantly, celebrate International Crepe Day at Whisk today with $2 Nutella and butter-sugar crepes, $2 mimosas, $2 beers, $2 glasses of French wine and $2 glasses of French cider.

What it be: International Crepe Day

When it do: Until 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2

Where dat is: Whisk Crepes Cafe, 1888 Sylvan Ave.

*****

Illinois brewery Desihl is taking over the taps at Braindead tonight, and they'll be tapping the Dosvidanya (a bourbon barrel-aged Russian imperial stout), Privyet (a Russian imperial stout), Kriek, St. Dekkera Series Fraise and St. Dekkera Series Framboise.

What it be: Desihl Tap Takeover at Braindead Brewing

When it do: 6 p.m. to close Thursday, Feb. 2

Where dat is: Braindead Brewing, 2625 Main St.

*****

Everyone's favorite mass-market tequila is taking over Parliament tonight with a special $7 Patron cocktail menu and guest bartenders Andres Moran (Guadalajara, Mexico), Trip Cobb (Birmingham) and

Marc Volpicelli (West Palm Beach).

What it be: Patron Takeover

When it do: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2

Where dat is: Parliament, 2418 Allen St.

*****

Dude, Sweet Chocolate's Katherine Clapner has been hosting a series of massively popular pop-ups, and tonight, she brings her baked goods to IBK in Deep Ellum. On the menu and likely to run out fast: Maple and butternut cinnamon rolls, brat and kraut klobasneks and old-school poppyseed and farmers cheese kolaches.

What it be: Katherine Clapner Pop-Up

When it do: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2

Where dat is: Independent Bar & Kitchen, 2712 Main St.

*****

Bisous Bisous Patisserie in West Village is celebrating its second birthday by giving away free coffee and birthday cake macarons. They'll also be debuting their new birthday cake cruffins and mini birthday cake croissants all day, and from 7 to 9 p.m. will throw a party with free macarons, Champagne and a photo booth.

What it be: Bisous Bisous Turns Two

When it do: All day Friday, Feb. 3

Where dat is: Bisous Bisous Pâtisserie, 3700 McKinney Ave.

*****

Every Saturday, Dallas Farmers Market is celebrating "Fitness February" with workouts at the market. First up: Yoga with V12 Yoga at 8 a.m. followed by breakfast at Rex's Seafood at 9 a.m., when you can choose between a seaside omelet, crab cake Benedict or Cajun shrimp and grits. Each week's workout plus breakfast costs $30 per person. Sign up for one week or all of them (pre-registration is required) by calling 214-664-9110, ext. 304.

What it be: Yoga & Breakfast

When it do: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4

Where dat is: Dallas Farmers Market, 920 Harwood St.

*****

Learn how to taste the nuances of coffee at a cupping at Noble Coyote Coffee Roasters, where coffee experts will lead you through a cupping of Indonesian flavors while "discussing regions, processing, flavor profiles and the farms and cooperatives."

What it be: Coffee Cupping

When it do: 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 4

Where dat is: Noble Coyote Coffee Roasters, 819 Exposition Ave.

*****

Celebrate Chinese New Year at Kirin Court, where you can catch a traditional lion dance in the parking lot before heading inside for a New Year feast.

What it be: Chinese New Year Lion Dance

When it do: 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4

Where dat is: Kirin Court, 221 W. Polk St., Richardson

*****

SAAP Kitchen, a local group that puts on Lao food pop-ups around the city, is taking over the kitchen at Eight Bells this weekend. On the menu: $8 beef jerky/Lao sausage plate with sticky rice; $8 Nam Khao (crispy coconut rice salad lettuce wraps), both a vegan and pork version; $9 Mee Lard Na (Stir-fried flat noodles with chicken and a gravy sauce). Doors open at 2 p.m. and the pop-up lasts until the food runs out.

What it be: Lao Food Pop-Up at Eight Bells

When it do: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4

Where dat is: Eight Bells Alehouse, 831 Exposition Ave.

*****

Party like Gatsby at a speakeasy-themed party celebrating the Dallas Museum of Art's "Shaken, Stirred, Styled: The Art of the Cocktail" exhibition. The Singapore Slingers will provide the music while you learn 1920s dance moves, and there will be plenty of food and cocktails, of course. Tickets are $55 or $100 for VIP.

What it be: DMA Speakeasy

When it do: 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4

Where dat is: Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St.

*****

Inspired by the recent protest at DFW Airport, an Oak Cliff family is organizing a free community picnic this weekend at the Ron Kirk Pedestrian Bridge. "We don't have enough opportunities to share a meal and conversation with people from other life experiences, countries of origin, faith stories, or too often even other neighborhoods," organizer Rob Shearer says. Bring a blanket and some picnic goodies and get to know your fellow Dallasites.

What it be: Bridges Not Walls Picnic

When it do: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5

Where dat is: Ronald Kirk Pedestrian Bridge

*****

Celebrate Super Bowl Sunday with a chili cook-off at Noble Rey Brewing Co. You can partake in the chili by buying a $1 ticket (which doubles as a donation to the North Texas Food Bank) for each sample, then go to town, sip some brews and vote for your favorite chili.

What it be: Noble Rey Chili Bowl

When it do: 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5

Where dat is: Noble Rey Brewing Co., 2636 Farrington St.

*****