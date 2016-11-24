This Weekend's Best Food Events: Small Business Saturday, a Mimosa Walk and Tea Fit for a Queen

The Deep Ellum Mimosa Walk is the place to be this weekend to celebrate Small Business Saturday. File photo

Unleash your inner Dowager Countess of Grantham at the Dallas Arboretum. The arboretum is hosting a special three-course holiday tea every day from now through Jan. 3. Guests will enjoy a first course of roasted chestnut soup with cheese wafer, a second course of assorted tea sandwiches and a dessert course. To attend the tea, you must be 13 years or older (because nothing spoils a good tea like a small child). Prices range between $49 and $59 and include parking and admission to the garden. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 214-515-6511.

What it be: Holiday Tea

When it do: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25

Where dat is: The Dallas Arboretum, 8525 Garland Road

Give us your tired, your poor, your frenzied masses yearning to find good deals. Take a break from the hustle and bustle of Black Friday shopping at Oceanaire Seafood Room. Located at the Galleria, the Oceanaire will offer $1 oysters and drink specials all day on Black Friday.

What it be: Buck a Shuck on Black Friday

When it do: 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25

Where dat is: The Oceanaire Seafood Room, 13340 Dallas Pkwy.

In the ever-eloquent words of Donald J. Trump: "... we have to get very, very tough on cyber ..." This was said, of course, in reference to Cyber Monday, that fateful day when adults steal their employer's time to buy TVs and novelty onesies online. Instead of buying into corporate discounts, why not get out and support local business owners during Small Business Saturday? The second annual Small Business Saturday Mimosa Walk is this Saturday, which means you can help local entrepreneurs and get sloshed at the same time as you sip mimosas and make your way through local shops. Tickets are $15 in advance; this event is anticipated to sell out, so make like a mime and act now.

What it be: Deep Ellum Mimosa Walk - Small Business Saturday Edition

When it do: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26

Where dat is: Kettle Art, 2650 Main St.







Little D Markets is also sponsoring a Small Business Saturday event. Held at Community Beer Co., this event will feature more than 50 local vendors, live music and food. The event is free to attend and pet-friendly; tickets for beer can be purchased ahead of time. Come out and support all those makers that can make your holiday season a little more special.

What it be: Small Business Saturday at Community Beer Co.

When it do: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26

Where dat is: Community Beer Co., 1530 Inspiration Dr. #200

