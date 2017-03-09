This Weekend's Best Food Events: Tater Tots & Beer Fest, Fermentation Class and Vegan PJ Party

If tater tots are your kind of thing, there's a Fort Worth festival you won't want to miss this weekend. Shutterstock

One bowl at a time, the 18th annual Empty Bowl benefit event will work to end hunger. Guests will enjoy soups and other bowl-worthy bites from more than 20 North Texas restaurants, and they’ll take home their artisan bowl at the end of the event. Tickets are $40 each and include music from the Dallas Symphony’s Young Strings, a silent auction and pottery demonstrations. All proceeds benefit the North Texas Food Bank Feeding Programs.

What it be: Empty Bowls

When it do: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 10

Where dat is: The Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St.

*****

If you attend Legal Draft Beer Co.’s first happy hour yoga class, you might find yourself needing a little hair of the downward dog the next day. This one-hour fun flow yoga class led by Tru Culler Yoga will culminate, as all exercise should, in drinking beer. Legal’s beers will be available for purchase at a discount for class participants. Tickets are $15 per person.

What it be: Yoga Happy Hour: Namaste and IPA

When it do: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 10

Where dat is: Legal Draft, 500 E. Division St., Arlington

*****

It’s finally here, folks. The event you’ve been saving, sharing and dreaming about: the Tater Tots and Beer Festival. Dozens of craft, domestic and imported beers will be available for sampling along with tater tot culinary masterpieces. The samples are limitless, live music will be playing and next-day feelings of guilt are inevitable. Tickets start at $36 per person.

What it be: Tater Tots and Beer Festival

When it do: 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 11

Where dat is: Gateway Park, 751 Beach St., Fort Worth

*****

If there’s one thing Dallas has a dearth of, it’s late-night vegan pajama parties. V-Eats is working to fix that. For one night only, this Trinity Groves eatery will shutter dinner service at 9:30 p.m. in order to open back up for breakfast, which will be served from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. Wear your finest PJs and bring your singing voice — ’80s karaoke will serve as the entertainment as you enjoy a special breakfast and appetizer menu.

What it be: Late Night Vegan Karaoke Pajama Breakfast

When it do: 11 p.m. Saturday, March 11 to 3 a.m. Sunday, March 12

Where dat is: V-Eats, 3011 Gulden Lane #102

*****

Have you always wanted to learn how to ferment your own kombucha and sauerkraut? Well, here’s your chance. Misty Amber Moore will lead a class in fermentation, probiotics and the health benefits associated therein. Participants will leave with the tools and skills necessary to start fermenting at home, as well as a deep and abiding appreciation for the symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast. Register

to secure your spot; the class is $50 per person.

What it be: Fermentation 101: Kombucha and Saurkraut

When it do: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 12

Where dat is: Recipe Oak Cliff, 1831 S. Ewing Ave.

*****

Promise of Peace Community Gardens recently installed three new garden sites and kicked off its Seed to Soul program, which aims to provide equal access to fresh foods to all members of our community. In support of their efforts, four area chefs are uniting for a four-course, farm-to-table benefit dinner. Chefs Janice Provost of Parigi, Uno Immanivong of Chino Chinatown, Anastacia Quinones of Oddfellows and Katherine Clapner of Dude, Sweet Chocolate will prepare a dinner that is seasonally focused and sourced from local ingredients. Tickets are $80.12 per person and include live, Beatles-inspired entertainment and a selection of Oak Cliff Cellars wine.

What it be: Here Comes the Sun 2017

When it do: 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, March 12

Where dat is: Parigi Restaurant, 3311 Oak Lawn

*****