This Week's Best Food Events: Beer and Doughnuts, Polar Plunge and a Social Ride

The Fourth Annual Hypnotic Polar Plunge Melissa Hennings

Do your olfactory receptors rival those of bloodhounds? Do you practice swirling liquid in glasses? Are tennis balls and granny handbags part of your tasting identification lexicon? If so, you might want to check out III Forks' Sommelier for a Day event. The first Wednesday of every month, the restaurant allows guests to help pick featured wines for the coming month. This month will feature wines from California, which will be paired with hors d'oeuvres. The cost is $20 per person and includes six wines selected by the wine director.

What it be: Sommelier for a Day

When it do: 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4

Where dat is: 17776 Dallas Pkwy.







*****

Remember that resolution you made to be more active and drink less? Yeah, about that. Maybe it's best to take baby steps, like with Red Star Bicycle Shop's first social ride of 2017. Sure, it ends at Bishop Cider Co. and its new arcade, but think of it this way: Cider is just fruit juice fermented into alcohol. Baby steps.

What it be: Social Ride to Bishop Cider Co. & Arcade

When it do: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5

Where dat is: 155 Parkhouse St.

*****

Look no further for your Friday night plans. The Dallas Farmers Market has it all: local merchants, artisans, brews, bites and live music to boot. The first 50 people to stop by the information booth after 6 p.m. will receive a $5 coupon to use at the market that day.

What it be: First Friday at the Dallas Farmers Market

When it do: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6

Where dat is: 920 S. Harwood St.

*****

Dutch ovens: the bane of Girl Scouts and pioneer women alike. Those impossible heaps of cast iron that turn reasonable cooking times into sweaty marathons of fire-tending hell. But maybe you're weird. Maybe four-hour dump cake is kind of your bag. Maybe you like risking heat exhaustion in the name of fire-cooked ground beef. Maybe you, my Dutch oven-loving friend, should attend this Lone Star Dutch Oven Society (yes, that's a real thing) demonstration on cooking in Dutch ovens. Held at the Log Cabin Village in Fort Worth, the cost is included in regular admission. So go, Dutchers, go. Become one with your inner Laura Ingalls Wilder.

What it be: Dutch Oven Cooking

When it do: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7

Where dat is: 2100 Log Cabin Village Lane, Fort Worth

*****

Luck and Glazed Donut Works are combining forces yet again as they work to bring an end to as many diets as possible. Their weapons? Beer and doughnuts. If the historical popularity of this event is any indicator, Dallasites are just waiting for a reason to bring their Paleo regimens to a crushing, yeasty halt. The pairings this round include white chocolate coconut with Nations Brewing TX Christmas Stout, spiced apple bomboloni with Braindead Brewing Gritz Cream Ale, salted cajeta old fashion with Panther Island Brewing Santa Czar Stout and orange poppy with Small Brewpub Black Pepper Pils. Tickets are $18 and must be reserved in advance for one of the three seatings happening that day.

What it be: Doughnut and Beer Pairing New Year's Edition

When it do: 11 a.m., 2 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8

Where dat is: Luck, 3011 Gulden Lane

*****

It's not too often that an Awesome Food Event carries with it the very real possibility that one's gonads will retract into one's body. In fact, it's just once a year that the Dallas Fraternal Order of Eagles 3018 turns on the snow machine, ices the pool and invites the crazies to take the plunge. It costs $10 to jump, and all proceeds benefit the Greater Dallas Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. Divers can then heat up in the FOE's new tiki bar afterwards. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

What it be: Fifth Annual Hypnotic Donuts Polar Plunge

When it do: 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8

Where dat is: 8500 Arturo Drive