This Week's Best Food Events: Cheese-making, Butchering, Curing and a New Taproom

Barleywine, anyone? Flying Saucer Draught Emporium on The Lake is hosting Barleywine Week, which runs Jan. 12-15. Barleywine isn’t actually a wine at all, but rather a beer. It takes its name from wine because of its high alcohol content (usually in the neighborhood of 8 to 12 percent). Flying Saucer will debut a new barleywine every night at 5 p.m. for five nights (Thursday is JW Lees Harvest and Friday is Lakewood Threadspinner), so keep your calendar open: The hops are calling.

What it be: Barleywine Week

When it do: Thursday, Jan. 12, through Sunday, Jan. 15

Where dat is: 4821 Bass Pro Drive, Garland

*****

At long last, Peticolas Brewing Co. will open its taproom

. Located at their brewery in the Design District, the taproom will feature 16 taps (including one nitro) and a cask engine pouring a 17th from a firkin. If that sounds like too much fun to handle, just wait: A food truck will also be on site. OK, now can lose your mind.

What it be: Taproom Opening

When it do: 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12

Where dat is: 2026 Farrington St.

*****

Honey Cocoa Bordeauxx is either:

A) the name of a vintage cocktail

B) the name of a renowned burlesque performer

C) a new cereal targeted at "fun" alcoholics

If you guessed B, you are correct. Come see Honey and her twisty, twirly friends at The Nines in Deep Ellum, where vintage-themed cocktails, entertainment and music will be the name of the game. Both national and local burlesque and cabaret acts will take the stage to an eclectic musical backdrop including rock 'n' roll, rockabilly and soul. Cover is $6 in advance online or $8 at the door.

What it be: Vintage Cocktail Hour

When it do: 7:30 to 10 p.m. (cocktails); show starts at 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11

Where dat is: 2911 Main St.

*****

Before the advent of artificial preservatives and the sanitized, mechanized world of industrial butchery, there was some guy with a sharp knife, a hot fire and some salt. We respect that guy. If you respect that guy and want to be more like him, then you should grow out your beard (you too, ladies) and pay a visit to Nash Farm. Participants will learn the basics of butchering and curing hogs during the farm's two day workshop. You must be 16 years of age or older to attend. The cost is $30 per day or $50 for both.

What it be: Butchering and Curing Workshop

When it do: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 and Sunday, Jan. 15

Where dat is: 626 Ball St., Grapevine

*****

Ever wanted to learn how to make cheese? Well now's your chance. Break out the hairnets and the rennet tablets, because Mozzarella Co. is having a mozzarella and ricotta cheese-making class. Start the afternoon with a tour of Mozzarella Co. before taking part in a hands-on cheese-making tutorial. The day's activities conclude in real Little Miss Muffet style with a wine and cheese tasting. Tickets are $75 per person. Call 214-741-4072 for reservations.

What it be: Cheese-making Class at Mozzarella Co.

When it do: noon Saturday, Jan. 14

Where dat is: 2944 Elm St.

*****

So this event isn't a food event in the traditional sense. By that we mean to say that while there will be treats to eat, opposable thumbs and a sense of morality are not required to partake in them. In fact, it is strongly encouraged that your four-legged friend do the noshing, instead. Treat your pooch to a doggy treat-eating contest, goody bag and raffle prizes at Community Beer Company's Year of the Dog Pawty. And not that you can put a price on treating your furiend to a night out, but tickets are $10 each.

What it be: Year of the Dog Pawty

When it do: 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, January

Where dat is: 1530 Inspiration Drive, Suite 200