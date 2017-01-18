This Week's Best Food Events: Enchilada Class, Plants and Pints and the Brew Bus Is Back

Want to learn how to make enchiladas alike a pro? Take this weekend's enchilada class from Sylvia Casares. Shutterstock

There's nothing like waking up to a nice dark cup of vanilla Ascension coffee. Truth be told, there is actually something better: Community's Vanilla Ascension Coffee Porter. This dark and roasty Baltic porter lager is infused with Arabica coffee from Ascension and finished with Madagascar vanilla beans. Community is hailing it as their best breakfast beer yet, and you can try it at the launch and get yourself a complimentary tulip glass while you're at it.

What it be: Vanilla Ascension Coffee Porter Launch

When it do: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19

Where dat is: Community Beer Co., 1530 Inspiration Drive







*****

Shopping is cardio, right? On Thursday night, venues throughout Deep Ellum will open their doors for the first Deep Ellum Wine Walk of 2017. For $10, participants will receive a wine glass which will be topped off with vino as they meander around the neighborhood.

What it be: Deep Ellum Wine Walk

When it do: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19

Where dat is: Check in at 2650 Main St.

*****

What makes the perfect enchilada? Is it the sauce? The filling? The tortillas? We can’t tell you, but Sylvia Casares, the official enchilada queen herself, certainly can. Casares owns Houston’s famed Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen and was dubbed queen of Tex-Mex cuisine after competing against Bobby Flay. Casares will showcase her latest cookbook, the

, and demonstrate Tex-Mex favorites at Central Market. And because it would be cruel to show you her food without actually supplying some of it, samples will be provided. Attendance costs $55.

What it be: Chef Demonstration: The Enchilada Queen

When it do: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19

Where dat is: The Cafe at Central Market, 5750 E. Lovers Lane

*****

Typically, the only thing that gets planted either during or after a night of drinking is, well, one’s face. The Texas Ale Project is elevating drinking and planting to a higher, more Martha Stewart-friendly plane. Create a tabletop garden with help from a Plant Nite pro while you sip Somethin’ Shady or Fire Ant Funeral. That’s right, this is the event that enables you take the beer garden home with you. Tickets are $45 per person.

What it be: Plants and Pints at the Brewery

When it do: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19

Where dat is: Texas Ale Project, 1001 N. Riverfront Blvd.

*****

Why bring adults to the brewery when you can bring the brewery to the adults? Breckenridge Brewery is invading North Texas this week with tap takeovers, a concert, art show and more. Kick things off on Thursday at the Anvil Pub. From 6 to 8 p.m., Mango Mosaic, Vanilla Porter and Ophelia will take over the taps. At 7:30 p.m. that same night, a Paper Bird concert — free and first come — and Sticky Situation art show at Wits End will take place, and Avalanche Amber Ale will be one of the featured beers. The following day, Breckenridge will invade the Belt Line location of Whole Foods for another tap takeover and sampling extravaganza from 4 to 7 p.m.

What it be: Breck Trek

When it do: Thursday, Jan. 19 and Friday, Jan. 20

Where dat is: Anvil Pub, 2638 Elm St.; Wits End, 2724 Elm St.; Whole Foods, 5100 Belt Line Road

*****

Watch the wheels go ’round and ’round from your spot on the Brew Bus. Sadly, it’s not a stein-shaped bus. That would be awesome. But it’s still pretty cool. For $60, the bus will take you to tastings at four different breweries — Legal Draft, Collective, Hop Fusion and Community Beer Co. There will also be a snack courtesy of Luck and a commemorative snifter for all your commemorative snifter needs. In between stops, tour guides will educate you on the North Texas brew scene. It's like Ms. Frizzle and the Magic School Bus, only Ms. Frizzle will most likely have a beard and all of her students will be buzzed.

What it be: Dallas Brew Bus

When it do: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2

Where dat is: Community Beer Co., 1530 Inspiration Dr.

*****

Flame? Check. Meat? Check. Vodka? Checkity check. Join chef Tim Byres at his restaurant Smoke for an outdoor grilling class. This event will enable you to work the grill with Byres and learn grilling techniques straight from the pit-meister himself. There will be food — lots of it — and vodka cocktails courtesy of Deep Eddy Vodka. Tickets are $99.

What it be: Outdoor Grilling Class With Tim Byres

When it do: noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21

Where dat is: Smoke, 2408 Preston Road, Plano

*****