This Week's Best Food Events: Wine Walks, a Craft Beer Chili Cook-Off and a Brunch Pop-Up

If you dig beer and chili, the North Texas Craft Beer and Chili Challenge is right up your alley. Shutterstock

Deep Ellum venues will open their doors and pop some corks for the Mardi Gras edition of Wine Walk. This event is perfect for the shopper whose resveratrol levels could use a little pick-me-up. For $10 you get a Mardi Gras-themed collectible glass which will be topped off as you meander through the entertainment district. So, what are you waiting for? Grab some beaded necklaces and geaux.

What it be: Deep Ellum Wine Walk — Mardi Gras Edition

When it do: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16

Where dat is: 2650 Main St.

*****

So now you know that novelty popcorn and a scratch-off card are not good Valentine’s Day gifts. Make it up to your significant other with an elegant evening of Spanish tapas and drinks. As part of his pop-up test kitchen dinner series, chef Tim Love will present a five-course dinner including an aperitif cocktail, two glasses of wine, an amaro and coffee. This multi-day event is $95 per person and reservations can be made by calling 817-624-9712.

What it be: Oficina Pop-Up Dinner by Tim Love

When it do: Seatings from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16-18.

Where dat is: 713 N. Main St., Fort Worth







*****

If you didn’t make it to the

’s Morning After Brunch Festival this past Saturday, or maybe you did and just want to keep the brunch ball rolling, then Urban Crust’s event is perfect for you. Dubbed a “boozy brunch,” this midday extravaganza will exalt all things indulgent and delicious with four courses and four cocktails for $45. Reservations are required and can be made by clicking

.

What it be: Boozy Brunch

When it do: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18

Where dat is: 1006 E. 15th St., Plano

*****

It’s hard to believe Community Beer Company is four years old. It seems like just yesterday they were brewing their first batches of Mosaic. Help commemorate this most important anniversary by rounding up a few friends and enjoying the spoils of Community’s labor. Tickets are exclusively being sold online, and range from $30 to $65. More than 40 beers will be available for tasting, and each ticket type includes a drink card for eight pours and an obligatory commemorative edition glass.

What it be: 4-Year Anniversary Party

When it do: Noon to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18

Where dat is: 1530 Inspiration Drive, Suite 200

*****

Ever wanted to learn how to make cheese? Well now's your chance. Break out the hairnets and the rennet tablets, because Mozzarella Co. is having a mozzarella and ricotta cheesemaking class. Start the afternoon with a tour of Mozzarella Co. before taking part in a hands-on cheesemaking tutorial. The day's activities conclude in real Little Miss Muffet style with a wine and cheese tasting. Tickets are $75 per person. Call 214-741-4072 for reservations.

What it be: Cheesemaking Class at Mozzarella Co.

When it do: Noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18

Where dat is: 2944 Elm St.

*****

Chef Marcus Samuelsson of New York’s Red Rooster Harlem (he’s kind of a big deal) will join chef Dean Fearing (also a big deal) for a special brunch in celebration of Black History Month. The Harlem-inspired meal will feature dishes straight from Samuelsson’s cookbook,

. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 214-922-4848.

What it be: Sunday Brunch with Marcus Samuelsson

When it do: Seatings at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19

Where dat is: The Ritz Carlton, 2121 McKinney Ave.







*****

It’s the Bishop Arts District’s first mimosa walk of 2017. Purchase a ticket

for $20 or in person on the day of the event for $25. In-person sales will take place at “tent one” on the corner of Bishop and 7th. Once you’ve got your ticket and your glass, you’ll be free to stroll, shop and sip to your heart’s content at participating merchants.

What it be: Bishop Arts District Mimosa Walk

When it do: Noon Sunday, Feb. 19

Where dat is: North Bishop Ave.

*****

When beer and chili collide, beautiful things are bound to happen. Join North Texas breweries at Luck for a chili cook-off where the secret ingredient isn’t exactly secret: beer. Each participating brewery will craft their chili using one of their own beers. Does IPA marry well with ancho chile? Should beans and brews ever cross paths? Only you can decide. A $10 donation, which goes to the North Texas Food Bank, gets you 10 samples and a say in the vote. Following the knock-down, drag-out competition, Luck will also add the winning chili to their menu for a limited time.

What it be: North Texas Craft Beer and Chili Challenge

When it do: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19

Where dat is: 3011 Gulden Lane Suite 112

*****

Chino Chinatown, Trinity Grove’s Latin American and Asian fusion restaurant, will celebrate its third anniversary with a family-style dinner. Diners will enjoy 10 dishes and four drink pairings as well as a performance by the Rising Phoenix Lion Dance group. Offerings include duck taquitos, sticky rice roasted pork tamales, crab wontons and whole fried snapper, to name a few. Ticket prices are $75 for adults and $35 for children ages 14 and under.

What it be: 3rd Anniversary Dinner and Dancing Lions Show

When it do: 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19

Where dat is: 3011 Gulden Lane Suite 110

*****