Food News: DFW Gets More Vegan Options, and West Dallas Is About to Get a New Brewery
Love Spiral Diner's nachos? You can now get them in Denton.
Beth Rankin
In this week's roundup of food news, a highly anticipated downtown brasserie gets ready to open, two DFW vegan restaurants expand with new locations and the massive Legacy West development in Plano plans to open several restaurants.
- Bullion, chef Bruno Davaillon's much-anticipated French brasserie in downtown Dallas, will open in October, according to a press release. With an in-house hydroponic farm built by Dallas Urban Farms, Davaillon will be able to grow much of his produce in house. We don't know exactly what the menu will look like, but early press releases hinted at a few dishes: escargot beignets, salmon rillettes, braised rabbit torte, potted duck confit and foie gras, and dover sole meuniere. The space includes a bar and lounge area, and the main dining room seats 98.
- Good news for Denton vegans: Spiral Diner & Bakery, the local vegan restaurant with locations in Oak Cliff and Fort Worth, has officially opened its location at 608 E. Hickory St., according to the restaurant's Facebook page. Expect long waits as the restaurant gets up and running, but at the Denton location, you'll find all of Spiral's classic animal product-free dishes, including nachos, sandwiches, pancakes and desserts.
- Lake Highlands vegan eatery Nature's Plate, which just celebrated its second anniversary, is opening a new location at Preston Forest Square, according to a press release. The "plant-based offerings concept with grab and and go offerings" is expected to open in December.
- Legacy West, the massive food and shopping development in Plano, has announced several restaurants set to open in the complex this fall: Barnes & Noble Kitchen, a bookstore with a full restaurant, beer and wine; Haywire, a Texas-themed bar and restaurant with "delicious, heritage recipes made modern with locally sourced Texas ingredients"; Legacy Hall, the highly anticipated food hall featuring stalls from several of Dallas' biggest chefs; Starbucks Reserve, DFW's second location of Starbucks' new "artisan" coffee shop concept; Taverna, a Plano location of the Dallas Italian restaurant; and Toulouse Cafe & Bar, a French bistro that also has a location in Knox-Henderson. We recently checked out the Tommy Bahama store and restaurant that opened in Legacy West this month.
- Deep Ellum Brewing Co. is heading west, GuideLive reports. The Dallas brewery is opening a taproom in Fort Worth's Linwood area in spring 2018. "The new space, which is about 5,200 square feet, will put a bigger emphasis on food. ... In the coming weeks, his staff is planning to roll out a new menu to the taproom in Deep Ellum as well as start serving on Sundays," GuideLive reports.
- Something new is coming to the former Wayward Sons space: Pizzeria Testa, a Frisco pizzeria serving Neapolitan style pies. That neighborhood is already saturated with pizza, but Pizzeria Testa's owners say they've been eyeing Lower Greenville for a while now. It's slated to open in late 2017 or early 2018.
- What started as a homebrewing operation is about to become a West Dallas brewery: Dallas City Council has approved Manhattan Brewing Project's request to rezone an undisclosed area of West Dallas for a brewery and taproom, according to the brewery's Facebook page. "This means we can complete our capital raise and purchase the property," the brewery's owners said. You can try Manhattan Project's beers at Dallas bars like Parker Barrow's.
- Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen is shuttering its Irving headquarters, eliminating its corporate office and laying off 69 people, Dallas Business Journal reports. Darden Restaurants, which owns Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse and Eddie V's, recently acquired the franchise. The layoffs are part of Cheddar's consolidation with the Orlando-based Darden restaurant group.
Independent Bar & Kitchen in Deep Ellum announced some big changes this week. Twenty-three-year-old chef Gabby Hernandez, who's been with IBK since it opened in 2016, now leads the kitchen, and she's streamlined the restaurant's menu and added new dishes such as curry poutine, escabeche and savory pancakes, according to a press release.
