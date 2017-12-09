Three New Dallas Coffee Shops That Should Be on Your Radar

We're all guilty of it: revisiting the same neighborhood coffee shop so frequently, the baristas start your almond milk vanilla cappuccino before you've even stepped in the front door. There's nothing wrong with that — gotta support your local caffeine slingers — but if you're looking to shake things up this morning, check out one of these new Dallas coffee shops.

Houndstooth Coffee

9730 N. Central Expressway

Houndstooth Coffee opened its third Dallas location last week, and this one packs big things into a small package. The new North Dallas cafe operates out of a solar-powered, sustainably built tiny house in front of TreeHouse. After you down a single-origin espresso, pop across the parking lot to shop for rainwater collection barrels and energy-efficient ceiling fans. We just planned your Saturday for you. You're welcome.

Commissary is easy to spot by the vibrant blue tiles all over the building. Courtesy of Commissary

Commissary

1217 Main St.

Next time you're in downtown Dallas jonesing for a cup of coffee, hit up the new Commissary — from the company that also brought us The Joule and all its trendy, magical wonder — to sip cappuccinos, eat fresh-baked bagels and watch the city go by. If coffee isn't strong enough, there's wine. Those are kind of the same thing, right?

Internet Cafe 2 wants to serve you coffee, sugar rectangles and so much internets. Beth Rankin

Internet Cafe 2

1333 Plowman Ave.

Got a hankering for a hot cup of "bean watre"? Always wanted to see what happens when you eat a fistful of glitter? Have a fondness for early '90s internet ephemera? Oak Cliff's newest coffee shop, Internet Cafe 2, offers all that and more. Try a Sugar Rectangle — its take on toaster pastries — or the new specialty drink Great Concept, a raspberry white chocolate latte filled with children's cereal marshmallows.

