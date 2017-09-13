100 Favorite Dishes, No. 21: A One-of-a-Kind Seafood Omelet with Crunch

EXPAND It's not photogenic, we know. Trust your belly, not your eyes, on this one. Brian Reinhart

Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

OK, this is not the most photogenic of our 100 Favorite Dishes. In all likelihood, you won’t be grabbing hoi todt to show all your Instagram followers how well you eat or to make Facebook friends jealous. You won’t be taking any selfies with hoi todt. But you know what that means? It means you can devour this amazing omelet even faster.

Hoi todt may look plain, but it has crazy flavors and textures going on. This is a half-egg, half-flour omelet studded with a dozen mussels. The real wonder is the texture: The edges crisp up into crunchy bubbles that shatter into oily fried shards between your teeth. There’s nothing else like it in Dallas, which makes sense since this is a Bangkok street food that no other area restaurant served before Too Thai Street Eats arrived in Carrollton this summer.

